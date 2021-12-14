Revised: GCSO issues news release on a child abuse case

Front Page News

On 12/10/21 at approximately 4:41am, Grant County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Village of Santa Clara with regard to a one year-old, male infant who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted two adult females (to include the child's mother), father and the infant. As stated in the police report "The child was lying on the floor, head oriented to the west did not appear to be breathing and was limp-bodied. I was able to detect a faint heartbeat when I placed my hand on the child's chest to begin administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). The child's hands and fingers were a light purple color and his lips were beginning to discolor. He was dirty and was only wearing a diaper. I began to administer CPR and asked the mother if the child was choking on anything, accessed drugs, or accessed medications to ascertain how the child came to be in this condition. The mother stated that he may have got into "oxies" (OxyContin) or maybe fentanyl. Shortly after beginning CPR, the child displayed shallow and shaky breathing and his heart beat was slow and faint." Upon confirming the infant had ingested fentanyl, Deputies administered Narcan after being advised it was safe to do by EMS via radio. Deputy Randy Orosco then "Began to speak to [the infant] by name, telling him to stay with me and that he was going to be okay. The child's breathing began to improve, as well as his heart rate. CPR was discontinued during this time and I began to sing to the child to provide a stimulus for him to focus on. He began to slowly open his eyes and began to cough. I and Deputy R. Lewis then rolled the child onto his left side to prevent choking in case there was an object in his throat. The child remained limp at that time. The child's father was on the left side of the room on his knees crying. It was at this time that EMS arrived on scene and deputies stepped aside."

To our knowledge, the infant was first taken to Gila Regional Medical Center then flown-out to a major medical facility elsewhere for continuing treatment. The child remains in CYFD custody pending their investigation results.

The parents of the infant have both been charged with Child Abuse - 1st Degree Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony. Both were arrested and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. The father is a convicted felon, the mother has been charged with felonies in the past.

To those who advocate that drug offenders commit non-violent and victimless crimes, please take note: The victim of this incident suffered greatly and had no one to act in best-interests. The mere fact that a one year-old child was awake at 4:41am, in the living room, dirty and having immediate access to illegal (potentially fatal) drugs is revealing.

Law Enforcement Officers are faced with very difficult and emotionally compromising situations every day they go to work. Often times, they fight for those who cannot fight for themselves, in this matter – a defenseless infant who deserved better.

The Sheriff's Office extends its gratitude to Gila Regional EMS, Gila Regional Medical Center Staff, the air-ambulance staff and CYFD for their efforts to protect and preserve the precious life of a Citizen.

