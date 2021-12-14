Silver City Museum holds Victorian Christmas celebration 121121
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Father Christmas, also known as Randy Anderson, greets adults and children alike as they visit the courtyard during the Silver City Museum Victorian Christmas celebration
A crocheted Christmas tree in the courtyard at the museum
MaryAnn Marlar entertaining the visitors with her side of the phone conversation
Elves Gayle Simmons and Craig Wentz enjoying the music.
Alexis Collins, volunteer at the Silver City Museum Society booth
The Los Viejitos Car Club, after a stint at Walmart gathering toys for CYFD kids, parades up Broadway in front of the museum
Another vehicle in the parade
And a shiny green car
Motorcycles parade behind the Los Viejitos Car Club vehicles.
Jeanie McLerie and Ken Keppeler of Bayou Seco entertain the visitors
Gail Avignone and Angel Farley making their puppets dance prior to the puppet show.
Playing in the piles of leaves are Kayoka Doherty, Beobe, and Angel Farley having more fun than anyone else there.
Museum Director Bart Roselli, Emcee Raul Turrieta and Communications and Development Manager Jo Lutz pose in the courtyard.
Melody Collins, museum store manager, in her Victorian attire.
A decorated Christmas tree set up inside the museum.
Stations set up inside the museum invited kids to make paper ornaments and wreaths
Jasmine Salazar makes a bird seed ornament
A festive poinsettia graces the side porch of the museum
The Christmas Wreath over the bell in front of the Silver City Museum
The Silver City Museum chose to do a daytime Victorian Christmas celebration this year, so part could be outdoors in the courtyard. Robust attendance indicated that many folks appreciated the opportunity to listen to music by various groups, as well as to partake of cookies and hot cider. Activities in the courtyard included a visit with Father Christmas, musical entertainment, a puppet show, a cornhole game, as well as what most kids seemed to enjoy the most, a large pile of fallen leaves where they could jump, roll around and throw leaves at one another. In front of the museum kids had an opportunity to create bird seed ornaments to keep the birds fed doing the winter. Visitors were invited to go inside, peruse the items in the expanded Museum Store, and kids could make paper ornaments and wreaths.