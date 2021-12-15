Council approves mayor's pick for District 1

By Roger Lanse

Perhaps the third time is the charm as the Silver City Town Council unanimously approved Mayor Ken Ladner's appointment of Lucien Farmer to fill council's vacant District 1 seat. Ladner attempted to have council approve him twice before but Districts 3 and 4 councilors, Jose Ray Jr and Guadalupe Cano, balked, and would not consent to the appointment. Those councilors stated they had now met with Farmer and talked with him and support his appointment.

The mayor, councilors, and staff honored outgoing District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith with bang-up comments about working with her. This council meeting was Aiman-Smith's last. She was elected to the council in 2014 and chose not to run for re-election this cycle. She had nothing but good to say about her tenure as councilwoman and about the people she worked with.

Town Manager Alex Brown told council the town received two proposals for the design of the Rec Center. Staff is recommending accepting the proposal from Barker Rinker Seacat/Dekker Perich Sabatini Architects out of Denver, "but if negotiations fall through, we would also like the authority to go ahead and start negotiations with SMPC Architects," Brown said, "As both are qualified."

Cano expressed some concerns about the design of the new Rec Center, specifically regarding handicapped access. She said she will continually bring this point up at every council meeting until she is assured that every member of the community has equal access to the center

"Accessibility does not just mean that we can get into a building and it's done. Once we're in the building what are we going to be able to do in it." She stated someone with handicapped experience should sit in on the design along with other stakeholders. "We have to be included in this process or else the Rec Center will not be for all members of the community."

On another tack, Cano wondered just how the town is going to pay for all "this new stuff." Which brought her to the issue of town employees' salaries. Cano stated "I would like to see the town work a little bit harder to make sure that our employees are compensated fairly and at a level that makes all of their hard work worthwhile. It is something that needs to be considered now as we talk about next year's budget." She continued: "It's nice that we're going to have a flashy new multi-million dollar Rec Center, but who's going to be responsible for the upkeep."

Cano also wondered why a bar was needed when it's in a place where children gather. Brown told the Beat there are no plans for alcohol service in the new Rec Center.

Ladner stated this Saturday, Dec. 18, will be a trash and litter pickup day called a 'Trash-Bash,' sponsored by the town's Pick It Up and Toss No Mas and the Silver City Watershed Keeper's program. The day starts at 9 a.m. at the Visitor's Center and all the accessories one will need will be provided. Work is planned along San Vicente Creek and on Highway 90 south of the Veteran's Bridge.

Ladner also gave a shout out to Peter Pena, Public Works Director, and the town for the way "they quickly addressed issues that were put on the town's website." Ladner also said he sees the new Rec Center not as a Silver City Rec Center but as a Grant County Rec Center -- available to all county residents.

Louise Hummingbird came before council to express her concern with the plastic bags given to shoppers at Walmart and how those bags contribute to plastic pollution.

Carol Ann Fugagli came before council concerned with how climate change will affect local homes and families.

Mark Valenzuela of Bosque Advisors in Albuquerque explained to council how much the town is saving on the Series 2011 Gross Receipts Tax bond issue. Brown, Valenzuela said he was able to negotiate the refinancing of the existing loan from 3.74 percent to 1.87 percent. This lower interest rate coupled with liquidating the town's debt service reserve fund of $475,000, which is no longer required, and applying that amount to the principal saves the town about $103,000 in interest annually for the 10-year remaining life of the bond, Valenzuela said.

An ordinance sponsored by Aiman-Smith to align Silver City's municipal elections with the New Mexico Local Elections Act was approved. Town Attorney James Reynolds told council it was important to make sure the town's ordinances do not conflict with the NM Local Elections Act.

After some concerns from council were allayed by Ronald Quintana of Qs Southern Bistro, council approved a public celebration permit for a Knights of Columbus New Year's Eve Celebration on Dec. 31, 2021, with alcohol service from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 1301 N. Swan Street in Silver City.

Ladner appointed Nancy Stephens to the Municipal Library Community Advisory Board.

Council approved reciting a pledge to the flag of New Mexico at its meetings, in addition to reciting the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States.

