SHS has more dual credit classes coming

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held its regular meeting December 13, 2021. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Dr. Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Eddie Flores, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The pledge of allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

Members approved the minutes from the regular meeting on November 14, 2021. They also approved the agenda for this meeting.

Kiwanis student of the month awards were presented by Bob Carson. Sebastian Abeyta and Josh Villegas of Silver High were recognized. Zeke O'Loughlin of La Plata was also awarded.

Hawkins along with the council presented to Marco Flores, a teacher at Jose Barrios, a plaque and certificate for his quick response and heroic action saving a student. Flores on September 28, 2021, saved Devan Gonzales from chocking during lunch in the cafeteria by using the Heimlich maneuver. It took six times to dislodge the food from his airway.

Gary Allison, athletic director had several awards and letters to present to some students for dance and cheer for the 2019-2020 school year. The dance recipients were Alyssa Lopez, Jaylene Chacon, Gabriella Castillo, Jasmine Castillo, Alina Ortiz, Tesleigh Stagner, Tristain Cohn, and Teresa Gutierrez. The cheer recipients were Jocelynn Abril, Danielle Arzaga, Cierra Benavidez, Brandon Bencomo, Erica Camacho, Ezmiah Cohn, Zack Diaz, Pauline Dominguez, Joslin Griffin, Izzy Jurado, Miguel Leon, Andrew Lewis, Alyssa Lopez, Daisha Montenegro, Jade Reyes, Jezalyn Reyes, Kyeasha Rivera, Erica Vasquez, and Sophia Vinson. Allison received a challenge for the cheer students for a mascot cheer from UNM. The challenge was for a 45-second routine. The students had to do it on their own, film it, and send it to UNM. Five students competed, Zach Diaz, Faith Pellegrino, Cierra Benavidez, Alexis Alvarado, and Jezalyn Reyes. They made the first cut and will be competing in the next round at Fan Fest and this routine must be one minute and 15 seconds. Allison also wanted to congratulate the band for participation and winning class C champs in the tournament of the bands.

Silver High School principal Shane Coker gave the council an update on the dual credit and CTE classes. He said when he came in 2017 there was only one available and now, they had seven on campus courses. They include the original BCIS and now offer bakery, pastry, hospitality and tourism, intro to business, intro to psych, community health worker, English 1110 and 1120, and band chamber (able to perform with WNMU). Next year they will be adding four more, wildland fire science, pharmacy technician (with this they can test and go to work right away), intro to social work, and intro to cell and microbiology (pending approval). Coker said to get this information out the councilors are planning a dual credit night in conjunction with WNMU admissions for students and parents. He said they will be putting it out on parent Square, emails, and flyers. Career and tech education is very important. Coker said they are trying to keep up with tech and ask the students what they are interested in. The current ones are culinary arts and hospitality, health care, auto collision repair, agriculture welding, metal fabrication, construction trades, athletic training, and computer science cyber security. He said: "We need to develop concise pathways for these classes and have it make sense for a degree program." Students involved in CTE have a 94 percent chance of graduating and the ones not involved stand at only 71 percent. He said when high school dropouts were asked why they left the answer from 81 percent say there was not any relevant real-world opportunities, if there had been they would have stayed. Coker said they were also working on a class in cosmetology.

The board received a letter from Katrina Bustillos concerning SCEA, as she is still on leave. The letter said bargaining is a methodical process and they would be meeting again January 13, 2022, and she will have more information for the board at that time.

Hawkins presented his covid update. He said if you look at the dashboard online that has a daily update it shows us at .33 percent. "We have eight students and no staff with covid. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham still has us on a health emergency. She changed her definition of fully vaccinated. Employees now must have the booster by January 17 or when eligible to be considered vaccinated." He said the testing option was still available. The governor is encouraging parents with children 5-11 to get vaccinated.

A packet was given to the council with the highlights of the conference.

The board approved a leave of absence for the remainder of the year for a Harrison Schmitt education teacher.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had a personnel report for the board. He said they had four positions available but were having a hard time filling them. They are offering incentives to hopefully get those filled.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, had a few reports for the board. She said enrolment is always a gain and a loss. They will be doing professional development on January 3 and 4, 2022. Montenegro said they needed to find more funding to help teachers better themselves. Barris had some vocabulary for the board—Blended learning, that is online and face to face. She said: "We must have the students be invested in their education. The kids all have these devices and we need to embrace them, use them to our advantage."

Michelle McCain, director of finance, wanted to remind the board that the legislature is raising wages and must be looked at with the budgets.

Montenegro had a finance sub-committee report. She said they met last week and talked about the legislated raises coming up. January income will be $900,000 and that will help to cover the salaries paid with covid funds. She said they felt like they had what they needed and there needed to be a salary schedule for employees so they can see what their raises are going to be each year.

Flores had a threat assessment report. There would be ALICE [active shooter civilian response, the acronym stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate] training during the January 3 and 4 professional development days.

Montenegro wanted to thank everyone involved in the strategic planning. She appreciated that they took the time out for it. She said thank you to the culinary students that provided the meal and the Silver High band for the music. She said she was glad to have Care Solis to help with mental health, and it was open to everyone. She wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Diaz congratulated all the athletes. She said: "We have had a wider gap challenge for the teachers, and she thanked them for stepping up." As in the last meeting she reiterated "the only way we will get rid of covid is if everyone is vaccinated." She wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Cohn thanked the culinary arts students for dinner. He said he felt morale was better and thinks the mental health group, Care Solis, is an important addition. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

McMillan thanked the culinary students for the meal and the band from Silver High School. He wanted to recognize former baseball coach Claudie Thompson, who was inducted into the New Mexico Baseball Hall of Fame. He also congratulated Hawkins and the business office for a great job.

Flores thanked everyone for the gifts, decorations, and culinary students for dinner. He said he was in the kitchen with his wife and the students, and they could compete with any catering and were professionals. He said Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Public comment only had one person. Mike Johnson addressed the board concerning their new GPA scale adopted in 2019. He said he is a father of a senior at SHS. The new system puts more consideration on honor courses and puts students with extra classes like band at a disadvantage. The policy had unintended consequences and should be reversed.

The council approved the financial reports, checks in the amount of $2,389,428.99.The council also approved funding from, American Rescue Plan Act, homeless children $16,108, and for La Plata $17,998.96. An annual donation from Freeport McMoRan of $10,000 for students across the board that each school can decide how to use it. Freeport gave an additional donation of $500 for robots on the go and $500 CPE for Cliff. They also donated $500 to La Plata for engineering and tech. The high school received a grant of $500 for Accuplacer tests (students taking dual credit courses) and was matched with $500 from WNMU. McMillan thanked Freeport for their continued support.

Transportation reports none currently

The board approved a leave of absence for a Stout Elementary K-8 teacher.

Next meeting will be held January 17, 2022

Public comment none currently

Board went into executive session for 55 minutes.

They returned with no action taken and the meeting was adjourned.