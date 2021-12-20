We will miss you, Esther Gil

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held its regular town meeting December 14, 2021, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance of the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Councilors Freddie Rodriguez, Esther Gil and Mateo Madrid. Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes was not in attendance.

The agenda for the meeting was approved.

No public comment currently.

Several reports were approved by the council. They included regular meeting minutes for October 12, 2021, special meeting November 15, 2021, maintenance department, clerk's report (financial statements), fire department, animal control, code enforcer, police department and judges. Lori Ortiz added in that Stone & McGee had been there for three days doing the audit and they were finished.

Hurley Pride committee and Hurley Neighborhood Watch did not give updates as no one from the organizations attended.

The council approved resolution 11-2021/2022. This resolution with NM department of transportation gave a match waiver for project LP10029 which covers A Street.

The council approved an application for a business called Innerworld Designs. The business is not in her home or a store front. Business is conducted at client's homes doing caregiving.

Mayor and councilors reports.

Mayor Stevens said the architectural group had come to Hurley to look at the old depot concerning the five points project to renovate the property. He said he appreciated the Christmas decorations that the pride committee and maintenance department worked hard to put up. He welcomed Nanette Day who will join the council at the first of the new year. He thanked Gil for her eight years of service to the town. They presented her with a plaque and plant to thank her.

Yvonne Avalacea wanted to give public input, although that time in the meeting was over, Mayor Stevens told her to go ahead. She said she was scared she was going to lose her home, as the town was threatening her because of the weeds in her yard. She said she grew up in Hurley and things are not the same. She said she was taking care of her mother with little money and could not afford to pay someone to come cut her weeds.

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.