Silver City Public Safety Officers Urge Extra Caution to Avert Holiday Theft and Injury

Front Page News

Silver City -- 'Tis the season to be extra careful, say both Silver City Chief of Police Freddie Portillo and Milo Lambert, Silver City Fire Chief.  The holidays may be merry, but also fraught with added stress, time pressure and a peak in local burglaries, larceny and theft, not to mention increased fire safety hazards. Both offered tips for a safe, secure holiday season.

"First of all, people need to slow down, especially while driving," urges Chief Portillo. "Officers are being very proactive out on local streets, watching for speeding motorists and those rolling through stop signs. It's also important to slow down, pay attention to your surroundings, and do what you can to prevent theft and injuries this holiday season."

Proactive policing has resulted in four recent arrests, which Portillo hopes will avert further theft and burglaries, which tend to peak during the holiday season. To avoid property theft, Portillo offers the following safety tips:

  • Don't give out personal information over the telephone, particularly social security numbers, address, credit card or bank account information, and only use secure web sites when making online purchases.
  • Leave a radio or TV on when leaving home, as some burglaries occur during daylight hours. Secure gates, close curtains, install motion lights at each entrance, use indoor light timers, and make sure all doors and windows are securely locked. 
  • Keep vehicles locked at all times, and make sure that holiday gifts and other valuables are not left inside, even for a short period of time.  Lock them in the trunk while making other stops, and take them inside once home.
  • Consider using two keys in order to lock your vehicle as it's warming up. 
  • Take an extra moment to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious persons, activity or vehicles to central dispatch by calling (575) 388-8840.
  • If you are expecting package deliveries, get them indoors ASAP; ask a trustworthy neighbor to take them inside if you won't be at home.
  • Close the curtains to prevent potential thieves from eyeing presents under the Christmas tree. 

Fire is always a potential hazard, but more so during the holidays, says Chief Lambert, adding that more house fires and home fire deaths occur between December and February. 

"Most home owners don't have fire extinguishers or know how to use them, Lambert warns, and that's a real problem in an emergency."  Silver City firefighters are available to come to residents' homes to train homeowners on the proper use of fire extinguishers, he added.

Lambert also encourages people to reconsider highly flammable Christmas trees, which are covered with lights that can malfunction or overheat, not to mention tinsel and wrapped gifts. "An average tree will go up in smoke in approximately 17 seconds," laments Lambert. "I hate to be a scrooge, but most people don't understand how quickly fire spreads."

Home heating equipment, especially space heaters, are the second most common cause of house fires, and the primary source of carbon monoxide poisoning.  Lambert urges homeowners, landlords and tenants to make sure they have carbon monoxide detectors mounted in each bedroom on the wall, head-high when lying in bed. Common signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, light headedness and drowsiness.  

Furnaces and chimneys should also be cleaned and inspected each season before use, Lambert urges, to ensure that all seals, filters and exhaust systems are functioning properly.  

For more information, please contact the Silver City Police Department at (575) 538-3731, Ext. 2, and the Fire Department at Ext. 3.  In an emergency, dial 911.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top