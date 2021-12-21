Wreaths Across America Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, 2021
Photo by Mary Alice Murphy
The AmeriCorps cohort showed up at Fort Bayard National Cemetery the day before to help lay wreaths on every grave in the cemetery.
Makayla Villegas in her sparkly red dress, having just come from her school Christmas pageant twirls around to get another wreath to lay.
People laying wreaths. hundreds of volunteers spread out over the cemetery. It took less than 20 minutes to lay them all
More people laying wreaths
The beauty of the cemetery with wreaths on every grave.
Dr. John Bell served as emcee. At the end of the ceremony he asked for a minute of remembrance honoring all those buried at Fort Bayard National Cemetery
The Cobre High School Honor Society led the Pledge of Allegiance
Cari Lemon sings "The Star-Spangled Banner"
Featured speaker Tom Shelley raises his hand to show what every soldier, sailor, Marine and airman did when making th oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution
Director Valdeen Wooton leads the Hi Lo Silvers in the "Armed Force Salute"
Bill Maldonado on his way to lay a wreath honoring those who served and are serving in the U.S. Army
Dick Hoezee will lay a wreath honoring Marine Corps members and veterans
John Sterle receives wreath to honor the U.S. Navy
John Pace will lay a wreath to honor those who served in the U.S. Air Force
Arlis Rhodes will lay a wreath honoring the U.S. Space Force
Ken Ladner will place his wreath in honor of those who served in the Coast Guard
Debbie Root will lay a wreath for the Merchant Marines to honor her father
Mike Gonzales receives wreath to honor all POW and MIA from all U.S. armed services
Bill Kupke of the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society lays a wreath honoring those who served at Fort Bayard
Cecilia Bell lays a wreath honoring the Army Nursing Corps and the mothers and children buried at Fort Bayard National Cemetery.
Hi Lo Silvers sing "God Bless America" and ask the audience to join in the last chorus
Don Spann of Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 plays Taps
Retiring the Colors
[Editor's Note: Apologies for being so behind. Company arrived and we hadn't seen them in more than two years, so this editor, photographer and reporter has been enjoying them instead of.getting much done on the Beat. This slideshow/photo essay tells the story of the Wreaths Across America 2021 at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. The article giving more details is to come.]