Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort Bayard National Cemetery 121821

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: The photos can be seen at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/69191-wreaths-across-america-friday-and-saturday-dec-17-and-18-2021]

On a brisk December Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Fort Bayard National Cemetery, with every one of the 4,620 graves decorated with a wreath.

According to Fort Bayard National Cemetery Wreaths Across America Coordinator, Mary Cowan, other than Arlington National Cemetery, where the tradition of decorating the graves with wreaths during the Christmas season began, few other national cemeteries in the country can claim to laying a wreath at every gravesite.

The Grant County community is known for supporting its veterans, as many of its youths have served in the U.S. Armed Services and many have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

On this particular Saturday, after an outpouring of work the day before when the wreaths were placed by a small army of volunteers who took only about 20 minutes to put a wreath on every grave, about 75 or more people attended the ceremony to honor those veterans who have died, many of whom are buried at Fort Bayard.

The event last year fell victim to the pandemic, so no public ceremony took place.

When asked how she got involved, Cowan, a Gold Star Mother, whose son and husband have memorials at Fort Bayard, said she went to a meeting in 2009 when seven wreaths were laid. And in 2010, she started the effort to honor each veteran with a wreath. In 2010, 35 wreaths were placed, increasing by 2012 to 549, in 2015, the number had grown to 2,079. In 2017, 3,824 wreaths were laid. In 2019, 4,538 filled the cemetery and in 2021, 4,620 were enough to adorn every gravesite with a wreath making it the fourth year in a row.

Bell also named the members of the committee that had aided organizer Cowan with the effort. He gave special recognition to member Tip Cowan who assisted with many aspects of the project since 2010. "Tip, we appreciate and miss you,"

"It is my team that gets it all done," Mary Cowan told the Beat.

Bell also noted that more than 600 sponsors make it possible to bring all the wreaths to Fort Bayard.

He asked for a full minute of silence to remember the fallen, the prisoners of war and missing in action and to honor those who served and are serving.

A color guard composed of American Legion Post 18 members and Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 members posted the colors. The Cobre High School Honor Society members led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Cari Lemon sang the National Anthem.

Bell introduced the featured speaker for the event, Tom Shelley, who was born and raised in Grant County. He joined ROTC while earning a civil engineering degree at Brigham Young University. He was commissioned as an Army officer in April 1985 and served on active duty with the 32th Engineer Battalion attached to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas. His unit deployed regularly to the Honduras to build roads, airfields and other structures, as well as performing humanitarian projects. After four years of active duty, he left active Army as a captain and obtained an M.S. degree in Civil Engineering. After 10 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserves, he was honorably discharged in February 2000.

Shelley said he was honored and humbled to speak at what he considers a sacred occasion. "We are gathered here this morning at this memorial site and memorial sites all across America to remember that we are one nation, under God, with one flag. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price."

"I get emotional every time I see our fellow veterans present the colors; when I see our community turn out to place wreaths on this sacred ground; when I hear the Hi Lo Silvers sing our National Anthem; when I lay a wreath on my great-uncle Carl Mrotzek's grave and say out loud 'Unkie, thank you for your service and your love; and when I look in the eyes of a gold star mother and think about her sacrifice.'"

He raised his hand and said every soldier out there (in the cemetery) raised their right hand and took an oath "to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, so help me, God."

"God inspired the establishment of our supreme law of our land—the U.S. Constitution, which unleashed unprecedented freedom from tyranny—which led to unprecedented blessings and prosperity and good for all people. Its preamble promises the blessings of liberty," Shelley said.

He encouraged everyone to visit the Veterans Legacy Memorial website of the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs, where visitors can leave tributes and upload photos to help remember fallen veterans.

"The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality," Shelley said. "Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We cannot take this freedom for granted. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget them."

He asked every veteran to stand or wave their hand. "We say: 'Thank you' and 'God bless you.' We are most grateful; we owe you our way of life."

Shelley told a short story of a Gold Star Mother long ago, who had three sons, with the last name of Maldonado. "It seems like at our cemetery today there are hundreds with that last name. I will use them to represent us all. Maria Martinez Maldonado had three sons who served in World War II. Luis served at Pearl Harbor, as a private first class. Vicente served in Europe, including in Rome. Lorenzo was a private first class and landed at Utah Beach. He laid down his life on June 10, 1944. Luis and Vicente came home. Maria's grandson Bill Maldonado, who served in combat in Vietnam, is over there standing at attention and will lay a wreath this morning to honor our veterans. I love these veterans. God is the true author of freedom. God gives us agency. We can choose freedom and life or captivity and death."

The Hi Lo Silvers sang the "Armed Forces Salute," a medley of each branch's song.

Bell quoted the 40th U.S. President Ronald Reagan: "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

He quoted also from the Wreaths Across America motto, which is Remember, Honor and Teach. "Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom."

The wreath laying began, with Danna Lopez of the Marine Corps League Detachment handing the wreath to each person who participated in the laying of wreaths. Bill Maldonado honored those who served and serve in the Army; Dick Hoezee, the Marine Corps; John Sterle, the Navy; John Pace, Air Force; Arlis Rhodes, Space Force; Ken Ladner, Coast Guard; Debbie Root, Merchant Marines; Mike Gonzales, POW/MIA; Bill Kupke, those who served at Fort Bayard; and Cecilia Bell, the U.S. Nursing Corps and the mothers and children who are buried at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery.

The Hi Lo Silvers sang "Let There Be Peace."

Bell asked that everyone visit at least one gravesite and say the name of the person buried there out loud to honor them and then thank them for their service, so that they are not forgotten.

The Hi Lo Silvers sang "God Bless America." Valdeen Wooton, director, asked the audience to join in on the last chorus.

The Color Guard retired the colors, and Don Spann of the Marine Corps League played "Taps" to end the ceremony.