Bataan Memorial 80th anniversary committee met 121521

By Mary Alice Murphy

Organizer and chair of the Bataan Memorial 80th Anniversary Ceremony Committee Alfred Ogas said: "I think is it very important to honor these folks [those who died during the Bataan Death March and those who survived]."

Ogas said Don Turner, who has spearheaded the effort to get the Bataan Memorial at the Bataan Memorial Park renovated and completed by the 80th anniversary, has been working on this effort for about 10 years. "If you know anyone else who was involved in the march, please let Don know."

Lists of those who were involved in the March, those who perished and those who survived were handed out to the committee participants for additions or corrections.

David Morrison, who has done a great deal of research, said he has a list of 66 from Grant County, who did not come home after the March, which began in April 1942 in the Philippines.

Turner said he has a list that will be put in the boxcar area of the memorial. "I have 57 who didn't come home and 55 did. Let's reconcile our numbers," he said to Morrison.

Ogas emphasized the importance of having the correct names, because they will go on the T-shirts. "We will have about 50 people involved in getting this program together. It's about honoring these veterans and their families."

He gave an overview of the planned program. A walk/run will start from Hurley and another from Silver City. They will meet in Santa Clara and form a parade to Bataan Memorial Park, just north of Santa Clara. The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce will help with the parade, which will include the Silver High School and Cobre High School bands, as well as the National Guard. "We are planning on 1 p.m. for the presentation. When the parade arrives, participants will encounter a fiesta in the parking lot. Santa Clara Trustee Olga Amador is in charge of the fiesta. It will feature musicians and activities."

"We are trying to turn this event into a celebration of life, not a political rally," Ogas said. "The rededication will begin with the To the Colors by Mike Acosta, Call to Order by me, the posting of colors by a color guard made up of members of the various Grant County veterans organizations, National Anthem by Lorraine Anglin, Pledge of Allegiance led by Barney Jaramillo of the Disabled American Veterans and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, invocation by Gaffney Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 Chaplain Robert Lopez, "Let There Be Peace on Earth" sung by the Hi Lo Silvers, a wreath presentation by the Knights of Columbus, presentation of the POW/MIA table by Robert and Danna Lopez, "Armed Forces Salute" by the Hi Lo Silvers, introduction of dignitaries and speakers by me, Clyde Ely speaking on the Bataan Death March, "America the Beautiful" sung by Brandon Perrault, David Morrison speaking on the effects of the Death March on Grant County, an American Medley sung by two Cliff High School students, a rededication ceremony by the chair of the Grant County Commission, Perrault singing "God Bless America," benediction by Danny Castillo, "Amazing Grace" by Jim Dines on bagpipes, a firing volley by members of Grant County veterans organizations, "Taps" by Mike Acosta, and the retiring of Colors."

Ogas said if anyone had questions about the program to ask him after the meeting.

Romeo Cruz, Chamber of Commerce director, asked about when the parade would start. Ogas said after the walkers and runners had arrived from Hurley and Silver City. He would talk to the walk/run organizers to determine the tine.

Ogas said the presentation and ceremony would take place on the fenced-in open land in front of the helicopter at the Vietnam Memorial that is part of Bataan Park. "We plan to have flags set up in front of the helicopter. I think we can get about 200 chairs in the space. I also want your permission to put your names as the committee on the program."

Cruz asked if the Fort Bayard Medical Center would also get to see the parade.

"They will have to let us know if they want the parade to go by the center," Ogas said. "At the ceremony, family members of those who were in the Death March will be seated in front, each holding a photo of their family member that was part of the march. We want to figure out a way to recognize everyone on the list. I'm thinking it would be good to have music in between reading groups of names. We want to recognize the family members, too."

Ogas noted the various committees and asked people to let him know if they want to be part of the planning.

He said the 200th Coastal Artillery Band out of Santa Fe had agreed to participate.

Turner said he had talked to the Fort Bliss band that had performed last Sunday as part of the Community Concerts. "So, there may be a battle of the bands."

This writer agreed to proofread and edit the programs or any written matter and could also help with writing letters as needed.

Ogas noted that the group has no budget, but he believes everything can be done with $10,000. He has set up with the Grant County Community Foundation, a fiscal sponsorship, where people can donate online at www.grantcountycommunityfoundation.org/fiscal-sponsees-2-1 . [Choose fiscal sponsors and click on Bataan Memorial Park or by check by mail to Grant County Community Foundation, PO Box 1767, Silver City NM 88062, with the memo line Bataan Rededication.]

Ogas said the plan for the T-shirts is the logo on the front, with names on the back. "The program will be a nice program, with a cover."

He noted that Grant County is first on the list, because of the money the entity has put toward the renovation of the memorial and the improvements to the Bataan Memorial Park.

Ogas asked for ideas on how to get donations toward the ceremony and the memorial.

Commissioner Billy Billings said: "This is round 2 of trying to do something to fix the memorial. Last year, Representatives Luis Terrazas and Rebecca Dow gave some of their junior legislative money toward the memorial, but it went awry and went to the ADA improvements instead. I was frustrated by that. There is very little at the park to honor those who served and were in the Bataan Death March. We are spending a lot of money on a handicap ramp, walls and rails. We are supposed to have a concrete boxcar covered with rough-hewn wood. The silhouettes along the ramp have been cut from the project and there is only a bit of stuff in the boxcar to honor the veterans. I hope we can plan a future Phase 3. County Manager Tim Zamora thinks we can get more funding to add to the memorial after the ceremony."

Ogas said anything left over from donations for the ceremony will go into the coffers for future work on the memorial. "We will need some money to pay for water and snacks and we may have to pay for security. We will also need to pay for the printing and the decorations. We want it to be an experience for the participants."

Jason Quimby, Western New Mexico University veterans affairs officer said, when Western held the Bataan commemoration walk/run earlier this year, "we gave out coins to the participants."

Ogas noted another expense would be "if we give out T-shirts to the walkers and the committee members. If we decide to do that, it will probably cost about $2,000."

Turner asked for help with photos. "Billy Billings has been our main supporter at the county. He's as frustrated as I am. I ask for ideas. There are six kiosks at the memorial. We want to replace the tile that is falling off. We need to replace them. We want the silhouettes, too." He handed around some photos from the Lordsburg and Las Cruces Bataan memorials.

Billings noted that the architect who did the designs will oversee what this phase will be. "We need some oversight of what will happen. We approved the contractor at our commission meeting. I hope they are proceeding. We had a lot of discussion on what went wrong with the bureaucracy."

Morrison said the $300,000 that has been allocated to repair the memorial did not include repairing the current kiosks. "I think we need to fix them. They are inaccurate and incomplete."

Turner said he hoped the work would include chipping out the tiles and putting in something "that will last."

Billings said that the painting is missing some of the people that are in the original photo of the 200th Coastal Artillery.

Morrison said the kiosks should tell a story.

Ogas said: "We're trying to get total support and help. Anything left over will have to go through the committee before it is put toward anything."

Billings said: "I think it would be best to keep the money at the Community Foundation. We will need the commissioners to approve the costs on the memorial, because the property belongs to the county. But I don't want to let the county government get too involved in the ceremony."

Cruz asked if it would be possible to use the county's marketing organization, Sunny 505, to put out information. No one had an answer.

The next meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the American Legion Post 18 Hall in Silver City.