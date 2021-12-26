Grant County Water Commission 121521

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Water Commission Chair Alex Brown, who serves as Silver City Town Manager, at the meeting on Dec. 15, 2021, asked for an update on the earmark for the Hurley water project.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero said funding of $200,000 will be available to update the preliminary engineering report. "It's moving forward in the House of Representatives." But she didn't know the timeline.

Water Commissioners discussed the draft scope of work for the PER update.

Commissioner and Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch said he had some input for it.

George Esqueda and Anthony Gutierrez of Stantec put together the scope of work.

"We took this scope from the original scope of work," Gutierrez said. "Through conversations we determined what needed to be extended. The original PER was outdated, so I don't want to call this an update. We incorporated language for a new PER but acknowledged what was done in 2014. We're trying to renew what was already existing and add Hanover."

Lucero said the PER must fit the USDA guidelines.

Gutierrez said he could add that, but phase 1 for Hurley did fit the USDA guidelines.

Lucero said she would feel more comfortable if it complied with USDA guidelines. "Most agencies have adopted the USDA guidelines."

Water Commissioner and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce said he had no input to add to the PER.

Bauch said he was hoping that water sales at Oak Ridge could be put in as part of the project.

Esqueda said: "As part of the financial portion, we only focus on the lead agency. Does it seem reasonable to include it under the local governments?"

Browne said he would ask Esqueda and Gutierrez to come up with a cost estimate for the update before or after the legislative session.

Lucero said she would prefer it before Jan. 13, which is the capital outlay request deadline for the session.

Esqueda asked Gutierrez if he could have it done by Jan. 4 or 5.

Gutierrez said he could have the draft done, but it would need internal review, "but I think we can make it by that deadline."

Brown said he didn't need an exact number, but a close one would be good. "I think it's a good idea as a round number under this legislative capital outlay."

Gutierrez said: "We'll get it done."

Brown asked for a quick meeting of the commission on Jan. 10. "I want to make sure the commissioners know the numbers, so we're all on the same page going into the legislative session."

Esqueda cautioned that everyone needed to realize that the scope is a work in progress. "I hope Mayor Ed Stevens (Hurley) will graciously share the ISC (Interstate Stream Commission) report on the Hurley well field. And I want to note that the fee for the scope of work would not include an environmental report."

Stevens said he had just talked to Shoemaker, and the firm's representative will come to Hurley in mid-January for him to explain through his reports what the ISC was expecting from Hurley. "If you think it's pertinent for him to come down before the 10th, I can try."

Brown agreed that would be good, because the "fewer the meetings, the better. He has written several reports."

"I requested him to be here to analyze whether the pumps are too large for the project," Stevens said. "He has a lot of research he could share."

The commissioners adjourned after a 28-minute meeting.