Grant County Water Commission 121521

Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Water Commission Chair Alex Brown, who serves as Silver City Town Manager, at the meeting on Dec. 15, 2021, asked for an update on the earmark for the Hurley water project.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero said funding of $200,000 will be available to update the preliminary engineering report. "It's moving forward in the House of Representatives." But she didn't know the timeline.

Water Commissioners discussed the draft scope of work for the PER update.

Commissioner and Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch said he had some input for it.

George Esqueda and Anthony Gutierrez of Stantec put together the scope of work.

"We took this scope from the original scope of work," Gutierrez said. "Through conversations we determined what needed to be extended. The original PER was outdated, so I don't want to call this an update. We incorporated language for a new PER but acknowledged what was done in 2014. We're trying to renew what was already existing and add Hanover."

Lucero said the PER must fit the USDA guidelines.

Gutierrez said he could add that, but phase 1 for Hurley did fit the USDA guidelines.

Lucero said she would feel more comfortable if it complied with USDA guidelines. "Most agencies have adopted the USDA guidelines."

Water Commissioner and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce said he had no input to add to the PER.

Bauch said he was hoping that water sales at Oak Ridge could be put in as part of the project.

Esqueda said: "As part of the financial portion, we only focus on the lead agency. Does it seem reasonable to include it under the local governments?"

Browne said he would ask Esqueda and Gutierrez to come up with a cost estimate for the update before or after the legislative session.

Lucero said she would prefer it before Jan. 13, which is the capital outlay request deadline for the session.

Esqueda asked Gutierrez if he could have it done by Jan. 4 or 5.

Gutierrez said he could have the draft done, but it would need internal review, "but I think we can make it by that deadline."

Brown said he didn't need an exact number, but a close one would be good. "I think it's a good idea as a round number under this legislative capital outlay."

Gutierrez said: "We'll get it done."

Brown asked for a quick meeting of the commission on Jan. 10. "I want to make sure the commissioners know the numbers, so we're all on the same page going into the legislative session."

Esqueda cautioned that everyone needed to realize that the scope is a work in progress. "I hope Mayor Ed Stevens (Hurley) will graciously share the ISC (Interstate Stream Commission) report on the Hurley well field. And I want to note that the fee for the scope of work would not include an environmental report."

Stevens said he had just talked to Shoemaker, and the firm's representative will come to Hurley in mid-January for him to explain through his reports what the ISC was expecting from Hurley. "If you think it's pertinent for him to come down before the 10th, I can try."

Brown agreed that would be good, because the "fewer the meetings, the better. He has written several reports."

"I requested him to be here to analyze whether the pumps are too large for the project," Stevens said. "He has a lot of research he could share."

The commissioners adjourned after a 28-minute meeting.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top