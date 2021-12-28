Grant County Airport public planning meeting held via Zoom 121521

By Mary Alice Murphy

Rebekah Wenger, Grant County Airport manager, said at the second public planning meeting, held via Zoom on Dec. 15, 2021, that the airport planning process looks to the future. "We want to do the best for the community while planning for the future."

Wenger introduced Wendy Reiner, who is the planner for the project, as a subconsultant for the Bohannon Huston Consultant Team, which includes Dumas Slade, project manager; Mark Huntzinger, senior engineer; and Elaine Pickering, project engineer.

Also involved in the planning are members of the Local Planning Advisory Committee, which includes representative of the Gila National Forest Aerial Fire Base Brian Pearson; Donny Sandusky of Advanced Air, which serves the airport with commercial air service; the Grant County Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup; County General Services Director Randy Villa; Town of Silver City Assistant Manager James Marshall; Southwest Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero and Transportation Planner Cerisse Grijalva; and Steven Chavira, formerly of the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce and now executive director of the Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance.

Reiner said the process is now in the alternatives phase, after working through the inventory, forecasts and requirements phases. "We are discussing the alternatives tonight. Once we determine the preferred alternative, we will provide all drafts for the public to comment on."

She noted that the first step in the process led off with surveys for pilots and another for passengers.

Reiner said the preferred alternative would be presented to the Grant County Commission for approval, as well as to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to approve.

She listed some of the key elements of the facility requirements, such as the airport reference code (ARC), which is alphanumeric and is comprised of the aircraft approach speed category and design group, which is typically wingspan. The ARC dictates the FAA design standards at the airport.

The Design Aircraft facility requirement addresses the most demanding aircraft operating at SVC (the three-letter designation for the Grant County Airport) on a regular basis, which is 500 or more annual itinerant operations, typically 250 takeoffs and 250 landings. The design aircraft dictates the ARC. She showed a table of the aircraft approach category, with approach speeds that also included a table of the airplane design group, using tail height and wingspan measurements.

Reiner noted that for Grant County, the Forest Service uses the runways for larger aircraft than the commercial flights use.

She recommends the aircraft approach category of C-III. The C denotes the approach speed of 121 knots to 140 knots. The III is for airplanes with a tail height of 30 feet to 45feet and a wingspan of 79 feet to 118 feet. At present, the King Air flown by Advanced Airlines fits into the A-II, B-II category, which is what the airport is designed for. The C-III and D-III would allow Boeing Business Jets and 727-200s, MD-80s, DC-9, as well as Gulfstream V and Global Express to more easily utilize the airport.

Reiner noted that more key elements include the New Mexico Airport System Plan Update, which recommends facilities for each airport type in New Mexico to support the air transportation system.

Another key element is a wind analysis.

"You have three unpaved cross runways, a cross runway," Reiner said. "We also take into account the airside runway and taxiway dimensions, pavement projects, lighting and navigation aids. Landside and support elements include the terminal buildings, the hangars, airport maintenance equipment storage, the ARFF (aircraft rescue and fire-fighting station), fuel facilities, auto access and parking, signage, security, utilities, drainage and airport environs."

She said the team's recommendation for C-III design would better facilitate the special use/seasonal operations by the U.S. Forest Service. The runway at present, at 6,800 feet, is adequate for the King Air, but inadequate for the Forest Service, which needs 9,200 feet for optimum fire retardant and fuel loads during the summer fire season.

Other improvements to the airport would include replacing aging visual aids and runway lights, as well as taxiway lighting. The FAA recommendation for wind coverage is 95 percent. The current configuration provides 92.4 percent coverage, which is why a crosswind runway is justified. The Forest Service requests an area for helicopter operations and parking.

The commercial terminal has recently been renovated, but the general aviation terminal building needs renovation. The airport also needs more corporate and T-hangars, with some of the current hangars requiring repair and maintenance.

The ARFF station needs improvements and expansion including a supplementary bay for a new and larger truck. Also needed are more storage areas for transient aircraft needing protection in a storm. "The airport needs an airport equipment storage building," Reiner said. "The fuel facility also needs improvements including an additional Jet A fuel tank and secondary containment. Auto parking improvements are part of the plan, as are security enhancements and utility infrastructure and drainage improvements, including a waterline to the airport to support development. The aesthetics need improvement to attract more activity and enhance the gateway image."

In the development alternatives, Reiner said the planning consideration includes development opportunities and challenges, review of fatal flaws, and identifying airport development alternatives.

The common features of the alternatives include taxiways and taxilanes to provide access to runways, the apron area and hangar development areas; general aviation terminal renovation; two banks of T-hangars, ARFF improvements to accommodate an additional large truck, additional Jet A fuel tank and secondary containment, auto parking area with marking and lighting, wayfinding signage in terminal area for visually impaired, security enhancements of lighting and fencing, utility and drainage improvements and improving aesthetics.

Reiner showed the alternatives 1A and 1B for the runway configuration, and the landside detail, as well as alternatives 2 and 3 with their runway configuration and landside detail.

As part of the evaluation, the advisory team took into consideration whether the county might have to acquire land to extend the main runway.

The advisory team recommends Alternative 1B with modifications, making a new runway17-35 (north-south), with dimensions of 9,200 feet long by 100 feet wide. The alternative maximizes the use of the land and addresses drainage issues. It would require land acquisition of 450 acres to create the new runway. The county would abandon existing dirt runways and would create a supplementary ARFF facility with a large truck bay. A large corporate hangar would be constructed, and the general aviation hangar would be developed. The airport would construct an equipment storage facility and would expand auto parking.

Next steps include presenting the recommended "preferred alternative" to the county for review and approval; collect and address review comments on draft chapters from the advisory committee and the public. Prepare the draft implementation chapter, which would be the last task before publishing the comprehensive final draft report for final review.

To a question about what larger aircraft might come to the airport, Wenger said that business flights sometimes arrive at the airport. UPS brings deliveries. "Having a location for UPS, FedEx and Freeport McMoRan aircraft, as well as medical evacuation aircraft would be beneficial. We don't at this time have a closed space, just land space, for these airplanes and helicopters. I got a call today requesting helicopter storage, but we have none."

She said she appreciated the presence of Commissioner Harry Browne and the media. "I would appreciate if you can share any input before the final draft. We want to make sure it fits everyone's needs."

Slade said two end results would come from the planning. "The FAA would approve the aviation forecast and the airport layout plan. The layout plan is important for the FAA to determine funding for the airport."

Browne asked if when Wenger presents the plan it will include a plan for funding the improvements and expansions.

Wenger said: "If you submit for funding anything that is not on the airport layout plan, you won't get funding. The state also looks at the plan for funding any improvements."

Browne also asked if the plans would interfere with Hurley's water well expansions.

Wenger said the layout in no way would interfere with the water well plans. She also noted that the county match for any airport funding is usually 2.5 percent, but in the past few years, most projects have been funded at 100 percent.

Slade said part of the development plan for the airport is to provide economic development as a main target. "We meet annually with the FAA and the state. Depending on available funding, if the FAA has a little bit left over, it can provide more funding in contrast to a year of overruns."

A question was asked if the Forest Service, which will be a primary beneficiary of the improvements, puts any funding into the costs.

Reiner said the Forest Service doesn't pay for any of the improvements. "The funding comes primarily through the FAA. That longer runway may be an immediate need for the Forest Service, but 10, 20 or 30 years out it might benefit growth of the area with access by larger aircraft."

Wenger noted that in the summer, larger aircraft don't have the lift they need during the heat of the day. "They have to wait for the evening cool down. We have been seeing a lot more corporate aircraft. We will not regret planning for the future to accommodate larger aircraft."

Slade explained the air density and the elevation equation. "As the air heats up and the density declines, the equivalent elevation would be 9,000 feet."

Anyone with question was asked to follow up with Wenger.