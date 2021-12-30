Claudie Thompson inducted into NM Baseball Hall of Fame 121021

Inductees into NM Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, from left are Silver High School former baseball coach Claudie Thompson, Jim Briggs who coached at Manzono HS and Dale Bohannon, who coached at Artesia.

It is only one of his many accomplishments

By Mary Alice Murphy

Claudie Thompson, former Silver High School baseball coach, who continues to teach at the school, was inducted into the New Mexico Baseball Hall of Fame on Dec. 10, 2021, at the annual New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association clinic and awards ceremony in Albuquerque. He found out about the honor when he received a phone call from Gil Padilla, head baseball coach at Las Cruces High School, who also serves as vice-president of the association.

Thompson's humility shows in his comments that his success has come from the talent of his students, and he gives credit to his assistant coaches, who he said were willing to put in a lot of time and effort for the benefit of the program. Thompson acknowledged one, Lee Wilson, who served with him the longest and also works with him in the National History Day program.

"A coach or NHD sponsor can't win without talent in the students," Thompson said. "I've been fortunate enough to have great baseball players, highly motivated, willing to learn and dedicated to the team first."

He also credits his success to "doing the right thing on and off the field. "We put a lot of emphasis on teaching more than baseball, like how to become a good person, the importance of the classroom, being humble, winning or losing with class, thinking of others first, hard work, mental toughness and not making excuses."

Thompson and his assistant coaches also did a lot of classroom-field activities with team building, and they required reading in areas of team building, discipline, confidence and mental toughness.

He said he and his assistant coaches regularly challenged the students by working hard on mental and physical toughness.

"Kids today, compared to when I first started coaching, are so much different," Thompson said. "They live in an age where if they are planning a video or online game and they are losing, they just turn it off and start over. But in a real game or in life, you can't do that. So, we constantly put our players in grueling situations physically and mentally. At times, they were activities not even related to baseball. Then we taught them how to overcome those bumps, bruises, small cuts, etc. We did the same mentally, mixing up consequences in practice. Sometimes, they had to complete certain tasks, and if they didn't, they had extra running or something physically grueling. Sometimes, it was the opposite. If they completed the task, they received a Gatorade and a candy bar. Everything we did was competitive. We probably won more games because of our mental toughness and mental preparation than our physical abilities. We taught them to focus on success, not failure, and how to overcome failure."

He said the compliment he most appreciated over his baseball career is "when coaches always said how tough our kids were. Trust me, it was a work in progress that took time. We always told our players and our NHD students: 'Pressure is a Privilege.' You don't get better unless you are under pressure and have to compete."

Thompson said most of everything in preparation for National History Day competition is the same. "We challenge them regularly with deadlines, peer constructive criticism of their projects, constructive criticism at our parent nights and very blunt feedback from me and Mr. Wilson."

He noted that many of the NHD students are ones who everyone always tells them how great they are. "Yes, that's a good thing, because for the most part, they are. But they haven't been told much that their work isn't good enough. That a tough thing for many of them. We build trust with them, and they begin to understand that they are going to be challenged like never before. Once we put them under that pressure, they take off and improve immensely. It's fun to see them grow throughout the year or years."

Thompson said the students have relied on their intelligence, but "now they have to match it with a work ethic. We constantly remind them that there are students outside of our small town that are just as smart as they are, if not more. What separates them is going to be their work ethic. Are they going to outwork the competition or be outworked? The competition makes them better."

He said the first year he had his students participate in the National History Day competition was the only year that no one made it to the national competition. "I had to learn and adjust. Since then, we have qualified kids to the national competition every year. Furthermore, we have qualified eight different projects to finals at the national competition, which is very hard to do. The highest finisher we've had was second place in the group documentary category. This year, we had two group documentaries from our program in the final ten. Our little Silver High School. That is quite the accomplishment. During my 32 years of teaching, National History Day is the most competitive educational program I have ever seen or been part of."

Thompson explained the way the competition works. The students first compete at either a local or regional competition in which they have to finish in the top three to advance to state. At state, they must finish in the top two to advance to the national competition. At the national competition, more than 100 competitors vie for awards in each category. They are split into groups of 10 and have to finish first to advance to finals, which narrows the group to the top 10. Judges rank them from 1-10. Making it to finals is a great accomplishment, he said.

The students can compete in the following categories: Individual or group documentary; Individual or group website; Individual or group performance; Individual or group exhibit; Individual paper. A group is 2-5 students.

Each year, the competition has a different theme. This year it is Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences.

Thompson gave a big shoutout to the community. "Although we've been fortunate enough to qualify many students to the national competition, our students don't pay any expenses for this week-long trip. Our students fundraise throughout the year, but we have also been blessed by so many donations from individuals, organizations, parents, and businesses in our community. They have helped us so much and we want to thank them immensely. We could not make these trips without their help. And it is a trip of a lifetime for many of them. Everything they get to do in Maryland and D.C. is something they will remember for the rest of their lives."

He also thanked his family for the support they have always given him. "My parents have helped me in ways I'll never be able to repay them. I also have two handicapped sisters that motivate me daily. This is why I have such high expectations of myself and others, because I see what they are not able to do. I try to pass on to my players and students the privileges they have to be able to walk, talk, think, etc. And there's no excuse to accept low expectations of oneself. I'd also like to thank my extended family because they were at every game, and they have always helped with fundraising and through tough times. I want to thank my three boys as I am truly blessed to have them in my life. And I want to thank all of my players that allowed me the opportunity to coach them and the students who've allowed me to teach them. The honor is all mine. Lastly, and most importantly, I wish to thank God for everything he has blessed me with. He has helped keep me humble through all of the success and picked me up through the difficulties. Without him I am nothing."

Thompson served 20 years as head coach for the baseball program at SHS. His awards reach the level of legend. His teams participated in 534 games, winning 335 of them, losing 198 and tying one game. His winning percentage stood at 63 percent, and included 11 district championships, seven district runner-ups, 12 regional play-off appearances, four semi-final appearances, and two state championship appearances and two state championships. Other coaching awards he has received include 11-time district coach of the year, two-time NM High School Baseball Coach of the year, and one-time National High School Baseball Coach of the Year. He also received the Legend of the Diamond Award. More than 30 of his players went on to play at the college level and three were drafted for the major and minor leagues. He also served for a time on the New Mexico Athletic Association Sports Specific Committee and the NMAA Baseball Pitching Awareness Committee.

His awards do not stop at the athletic level. He, for 15 years, has headed up the National History Day competition for Silver High School. As a teacher he was named 2016 LULAC Educator of the Year. He received the 2020 New Mexico School Boards Association Excellence in Student Achievement Award and was named the 2008-2009 National History Day New Mexico Teacher of the Year. He has qualified numerous students to the National History Day Competition in College Park, Maryland, many of whom were national finalists.

Thompson has taught for 32 years, with his first two years at Deming High School and the rest at Silver High School.