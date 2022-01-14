Deceased person found in Georgetown area early this morning
On January 14, 2022 at approximately 1:53am, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Georgetown, NM. in unincorporated Grant County in regards to information received about a missing person which had been reported to the Bayard Police Department the previous day. Multiple Deputies responded and began a search of the specified area for the missing subject. At approximately 2:21am, Deputies located a deceased person, whose identity is not being released at this time to allow for next-of-kin notification. The scene was secured and Grant County Detectives were dispatched.
This matter is currently being actively investigated as an unattended death by the Grant County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. At the current time, no other information is available, however follow-up news release(s) may be made as the investigation progresses.