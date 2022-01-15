Santa Clara loses several employees

Front Page News

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting January 11, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, and Peter Erickson also attended. Arnold Lopez's term ended December 31, 2021.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes for December 9, 2021, and department November reports of the previous meeting. A minor change on the minutes of the previous meeting, it said the memorial would be April 9 but should have read April 11.

Mayor's report

Mayor Bauch explained that Arnold Lopez had not gotten on the ballot in time, so his term ended December 31, 2021. He said they would be posting an ad in the paper for people to apply for the position. Bauch said he thought that was the fairest way and that they would be appointing someone at the next meeting January 27, 2022.

New business

Mayor Bauch congratulated Albert Esparza on his election win to continue as Mayor Pro Tem. The council approved his appointment.

The council approved the award of Bid# D18399 LGTPF LP1006 Maple Street bridge replacement to La Calerita Construction LLC. Bauch said he felt fortunate to get this company as they were very well qualified. The company had been building bridges all over New Mexico.

The council approved the appointment of Ruby Acosta as alternate municipal judge. Bauch said she had expressed interest and was recommended by the judge for the position. Acosta has law enforcement experience but would need to obtain training as she has never been a judge.

A resignation request was made by Alfred Pas. Before the council could approve the action Pas said he wanted to withdraw the request. The council approved to table the matter and discuss it during closed session.

Old business none currently

Resolutions none currently

All ordinances on the agenda were tabled. Ordinance No 18-01 titled St. Clair's Organics Inc. is waiting on information to complete before it can be voted on. The next ordinance amending title 10 needs to have a work session for the public to be able to give input. The ordinance concerns zoning for the new cannabis laws.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel maters pertaining to Robby Ramirez.

Council returned to open session.

Public Input none currently

Hiring, raises, terminations

The council approved the resignation of Alfred Pas but stated he was eligible for rehire in the future. The council accepted the resignation of Bill Hudman effective immediately and also approved the resignation of Miya Cuhen.

The second regular meeting will be held January 27, 2022, at 6:pm and the first regular meeting will be held February 10, 2022, at 6:00pm

 

Meeting Adjourned.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top