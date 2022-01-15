Santa Clara loses several employees

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting January 11, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, and Peter Erickson also attended. Arnold Lopez's term ended December 31, 2021.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes for December 9, 2021, and department November reports of the previous meeting. A minor change on the minutes of the previous meeting, it said the memorial would be April 9 but should have read April 11.

Mayor's report

Mayor Bauch explained that Arnold Lopez had not gotten on the ballot in time, so his term ended December 31, 2021. He said they would be posting an ad in the paper for people to apply for the position. Bauch said he thought that was the fairest way and that they would be appointing someone at the next meeting January 27, 2022.

New business

Mayor Bauch congratulated Albert Esparza on his election win to continue as Mayor Pro Tem. The council approved his appointment.

The council approved the award of Bid# D18399 LGTPF LP1006 Maple Street bridge replacement to La Calerita Construction LLC. Bauch said he felt fortunate to get this company as they were very well qualified. The company had been building bridges all over New Mexico.

The council approved the appointment of Ruby Acosta as alternate municipal judge. Bauch said she had expressed interest and was recommended by the judge for the position. Acosta has law enforcement experience but would need to obtain training as she has never been a judge.

A resignation request was made by Alfred Pas. Before the council could approve the action Pas said he wanted to withdraw the request. The council approved to table the matter and discuss it during closed session.

Old business none currently

Resolutions none currently

All ordinances on the agenda were tabled. Ordinance No 18-01 titled St. Clair's Organics Inc. is waiting on information to complete before it can be voted on. The next ordinance amending title 10 needs to have a work session for the public to be able to give input. The ordinance concerns zoning for the new cannabis laws.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel maters pertaining to Robby Ramirez.

Council returned to open session.

Public Input none currently

Hiring, raises, terminations

The council approved the resignation of Alfred Pas but stated he was eligible for rehire in the future. The council accepted the resignation of Bill Hudman effective immediately and also approved the resignation of Miya Cuhen.

The second regular meeting will be held January 27, 2022, at 6:pm and the first regular meeting will be held February 10, 2022, at 6:00pm

Meeting Adjourned.