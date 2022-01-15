Grant County Commission hears presentations at first work session of 2022 on Jan. 11, part 3

Front Page News

[Editor’s Note: This is the third of several articles to cover the presentations on Jan. 11, 2022 and the review of the regular meeting that would take place on Jan. 13, 2022. This one covers the presentation by GNF Silver City District Ranger Beth Ihle.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

As the fourth presenter at the Grant County Commission work session on Jan. 11, 2022, Gila National Forest Silver City District Ranger Beth Ihle said she would give an overview of how the Forest Service manages its roads. “We have a mandate to manage our road system. We dealt with new travel routes because ATVs could go where they wanted to, road or no road. It became a national problem, so we got the mandate. We started the Gila National Forest process in 2006, and it went through 2016. We had almost 50 public meetings and thousands of comments. We came up with routes. Some are seasonal. A lot of road management is tied to wildlife management.”

She showed a couple of maps and said they reflect the decisions, “we began making in 2014. The one primary change is that we closed some motorized routes. There were a lot of ones that were one mile to here or there. Our end decision was to keep 3,335 open miles on the Gila National Forest. None is in the wilderness. We developed motorized trails of about 179 designated miles, with two-thirds of them in the Burro Mountains. We also can use roads for emergency response vehicles so they can go where they need to. We also have roads that ag users can use by permit. We have a variety of closures at any given time. For instance, a temporary closure may be because of a fire, so that restoration can be accomplished. None is permanent. We also temporarily swing gates. Right now, we have a cluster of trucks stuck on a road, with a bunch of unhappy parents.” 

After the laughter subsided, she said the Forest Service had to make maps and signs after the Travel Management Plan was completed. “We are incrementally dealing with signage.” She showed some long-skinny items that looked like skis but were in reality flexible signs. The signs, she said, work in connection with the maps. She also noted that apps on phones may not sync with what’s read on the trail plan. She recommended those using the maps, use paper ones with apps on their handheld devices. 

“On this forest, we did some signage where one enters the motorized trail system,” Ihle said. “On the Silver City District this year we’re trying to complete some of the comprehensive signs. On the Burros, we maybe need to do maintenance. We need to get the motorized-use maps updated.”

Ihle said the district also has a trailhead sign project on the Continental Divide Trail toward Jack’s Peak and another one off Redrock Road, which probably will not be completed this year.

“We are trying to get a handle on Little Walnut Road,” Ihle said. “People don’t know that there are houses out there. They were doing recreational shooting. It was a hazard. And it’s not open to off-road use. We have not gotten to some places, and people don’t like gates.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: “Hopefully, the public hears what you’re saying.”

To a question about off-road motorized vehicles and the potential for an area where they can go anywhere, Ihle said: “We have only one place like that. It’s near Reserve, where they can ride anywhere. We would need a public input effort toward that. I know it is being provided on private lands. It could be a business opportunity, but it’s not the business we’re in.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if such ride-anywhere areas were useful for the forest to put the burden somewhere else or “does it attract more of them?”

Ihle said she didn’t know the answer to that question.

“I thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about these issues,” Ihle said.

The next article will get into county reports.

