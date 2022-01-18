Update on deceased person found in Georgetown NM area

On January 14, 2022 at approximately 1:53am, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Georgetown, NM. in unincorporated Grant County in regards to information received about a missing person, which had been reported to the Bayard Police Department the previous day. Multiple Deputies responded and began a search of the specified area for the missing subject. At approximately 2:21am, Deputies located a deceased female adult. The scene was secured and Grant County Detectives were dispatched.

On 01/15/22 the Grant County Case Agent was notified by staff at the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator that after autopsy, the cause of death was listed as homicide. The decedent was identified as Diana Thomas, 58 years of age. She was a resident of Bayard, NM.

This matter remains under active investigation as a homicide by the Grant County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. At the current time, no other information is available, however follow-up news release(s) may be made as the investigation progresses.

The Sheriff and his staff wish to offer our condolences to the victim's family and friends.