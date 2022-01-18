Grant County Sheriff's Office URGENT REQUEST to public to help in identifying suspect vehicle in homicide investigation

On January 14, 2022 Diana Thomas, 58 years of age was found deceased in the area of Georgetown, NM. in unincorporated Grant County, the victim of a homicide.

The Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance in locating/identifying a suspect vehicle in this investigation. The vehicle is described as:

• Older-model passenger car with 4 doors

• Silver or grey in color, possibly faded/worn paint

• With a LEFT FRONT (DRIVER'S SIDE) BLACK FENDER

• Last seen in the Mining District and Mimbres areas

If you see this vehicle, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPROACH OR CONTACT ANY OCCUPANTS.

IF DIRECTLY OBSERVED: PLEASE CALL "911" REFERENCING THE THOMAS HOMICIDE (GCSO 2022-0059)

IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE OR ITS POSSIBLE OWNER(S): CONTACT SGT. RAY TAVIZON, GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, REFERENCING THE THOMAS HOMICIDE (GCSO 2022-0059)

Grant County Dispatch: (575) 388-8840

Grant County Sheriff's Office: (575) 574-0100 (business hours M-F)