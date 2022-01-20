Man picks wrong time to break a glass door.

By Roger Lanse

Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, at about 4:45 a.m., as a group of Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies were leaving Denny’s restaurant after a meal break, they noticed a male walking east on Silver Heights Blvd with something in his hand. Soon after they heard three loud bangs and saw the male sprinting from the area of the Marathon Gas Station.

According to a GCSO offense report, all deputies left the restaurant’s parking lot to locate the male. One deputy, Matthew Madrid, caught up to the male as the male was running north on Silver Street. The male was yelling, “I didn’t do anything,” and pulling up his pants as he ran. When the male hopped a fence, Deputy Madrid did the same and tackled him in the yard of 1902 N. Swan Street. The male was identified as Shaun Montoya due to prior experiences with him, the report said, and he was placed in the back of one of the patrol units.

When deputies learned that a front glass door of the Marathon Gas Station had been broken, the report stated, Montoya was placed under arrest for criminal damage and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer. Montoya was transported to the GCSO for paperwork and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Montoya remains in custody as of Thursday, Jan. 20.