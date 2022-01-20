Grant County Commission hears county reports at first work session of 2022 on Jan. 11, part 4

[Editor's Note: This is the fourth of several articles to cover the presentations on Jan. 11, 2022 and the review of the regular meeting that would take place on Jan. 13, 2022. This one begins with county reports.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After the presentations at the Grant County Commission work session on Jan. 11, 2022, commissioners heard county reports.

County Manager Tim Zamora gave the first report. "We continue to work on a reorganization of the county manager's office. I am getting ready for the upcoming legislative session. The bond attorney will be on the telephone for discussion. Over the next couple of weeks, I will spend a lot of days in Santa Fe. I would also like to have a discussion on the proposed step plan for county employees."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: "We need to spend some time on the animal control contract. We get complaints from people who are seeing animals tied up and abused. Another thing we need to talk about is code enforcement. We need to get some teeth in the ordinance."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards expanded on the code enforcement issues. "It has to do with code enforcement and abandoned buildings."

Ponce also noted that he has received complaints about lack of lighting at the corner of U.S. 180 East and Kirkland Road, as well as at the intersection of U.S. 180 East and Arenas Valley Road, making it hard for people to find the roads when turning at night.

Zamora said, in response to animal control: "I have to be perfectly honest; we are not searching for dogs that may be abused, but we will address complaints."

Edwards asked if the late Buddy Howard, who had provided animal control ,was full-time. To an affirmative answer, she said that it was the consensus of the commissioners that the county take over animal control. "Did we make a commitment to have a full-time animal control officer?"

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said that the commitment was not made due to budget and management issues.

Zamora said he would like to go into the step plan discussion. "We have a draft that you also have. It provides an example of the salary step plan. The intent of grades from 19-64 is to identify where a position falls. For instance, grade 19 would be a custodian or laborer. With steps from 1-11, every three years an employee is eligible for an increase in step and salary. In creating this plan, we thought the focus was on experience and time with the county. We want to make sure we are competitive."

He presented examples of the grade 19, a laborer, as well as grade 28, which would be, for example, a Detention Center officer. Zamora noted there would always be adjustments.

"With current estimates and the draft, current employees will not lose any pay," Zamora assured the commissioners.

He went into details and said the intent would be that a person hired with 10 years' experience would begin at Step 4.

Browne protested that seemingly a new hire would not see any raises for six years. And Edwards noted that the difference in a hire with experience and one without experience was only 73 cents, which didn't seem workable.

Ponce said he understood hiring experience, but "I'm looking at how our loyal employees would fare."

Salas asked if the step plan would be in lieu of a 3 percent cost of living raise.

Zamora explained that the step plan involves longevity pay. A COLA would be separate.

Edwards said she could see issues with "our flat revenue situation. If we make a commitment to this plan, it might chew up any COLA money that we might have and could keep us from giving a COLA raise."

Zamora confirmed that could be the case. He also noted that in the case of a laborer, the county starts at a higher rate than the town of Silver City. "We have heavier equipment, and a person can move from laborer to truck driver to equipment operator. They have different job descriptions. We are paying our laborers well."

Edwards said the way she sees it, it could be 27 years for a person to move to step 9 from step 1. "I'm having a problem wrapping my head around the concept. If we have an employee who started his or her career at Grant County 25 years ago at significantly less than a person would start at now, they would be at the same level we're starting people now. How do you adjust that there is a built-in inequity due to the times changing?"

Salas asked if there would have to be an opening for a truck driver before a laborer could advance. Zamora confirmed that there would have to be a trucker position available.

Ponce said he believed the commissioners needed a special meeting to go through the plan. Browne and Edwards agreed.

Zamora said he did not want the commissioners to feel like they need to work on the details. "A ton of work has gone into this plan."

Edwards said she wasn't sure that the commissioners have identified the problem. "We want to solve our problems, but I think among the five of us, we may have five different ideas."

Ponce agreed.

Edwards asked the staff not to do any more work on the step plan until after the legislative session. "At least until we have a chance to identify the problem we're trying to solve."

Zamora said he would follow up after the session with the potential for a special meeting.

The next report came from Assistant Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola. "We have five new officers. One of the new ones after a few days stated it was not for him. We have had as many as 84 inmates in January. The average in December was 68, and we have 78 today, with no Covid in the facility. The Medication Assistance Program is through Hidalgo Medical Services. New Mexico Counties assessment team looked at 200 corrections standards in reference to our facilty. We will tighten those that need it, and at the end of the year, we will apply for certification. We will digitize all our checks and will digitize all the paperwork. We will continue to recruit officers for the facility."

He said he has a liaison at Mesilla Valley Hospital for behavioral health referrals. "The referrals to MVH rose by 400 percent for behavioral health. I have been discussing the issue with County Manager Zamora. We got a detainee to Mesilla Valley Hospital to stabilize him. Maybe they will bring services to Silver City. Maybe we should discuss it with the hospital [Gila Regional Medical Center]. We are working toward the end of February for another assessment. We are waiting on a third estimate of costs."

Salas asked if the NMC review showed any differences from what the detention center is doing.

"We are doing well," Andazola replied. "We are so short-handed that we were told we are not having enough drills. Part of the accreditation is to show proof of practice. We will touch up those things."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked if he had any idea when the facility might have full accreditation.

"It can be a two-year process, but we're hoping we can do it in one year," Andazola said.

Zamora said the goal is to get to a point where the last assessment is not later than December or January, "so we know what to fix."

Andazola said a warden, who is on the accreditation team, will help to bring people down for the assessment.

Browne asked if Mesilla Valley Hospital is sending anyone here to provide services.

Andazola said right now detainees are being sent to Las Cruces, but they are looking at bringing services to Grant County.

The next report came from Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup. "We are in the process to hire a health coordinator. We are making improvements on two kilometers of trail out at Bataan Park near Fort Bayard. We are anticipating the completion of the Bataan Memorial around the 1st of April. The ADA improvements at the Bataan Memorial Park completion should occur in March. For Bandoni Road, we want to seek funding after we get the preliminary engineering report. We still have trail trackers out for the trails and outdoor recreation plan, but one was taken. We are seeking $400,000 for right-of-way acquisition for Little Walnut Road. We are in the bidding process for ByPass Road, and we anticipate going for Colonias funding."

Browne asked who is doing the improvements at Bataan Park. Shoup replied it was Doug Hewitt, and Browne was pleased with the choice.

General Services Director Randy Villa said the new elevator had been installed at the Courthouse. The childcare facility is 95 percent complete, just waiting on flooring and new toilets. "We are working on the bleachers at the Fairgrounds. Repairs for the Detention Center sewage issue are ongoing. I want to recognize Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger. She is brought in millions this year for improvements to the airport."

Wenger said the latest funding is $59,000 for airport use with no match required. "For the next four years, the airport will receive $220,000 in additional funding. We are trying to strategize how to best use it."

Villa went back to his report. The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department is still trying to get funding for a substation in Dos Griegos.

Edwards said she wanted to recognize Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Superintendent and his crew for the "phenomenal job they have done at the childcare center. Misty (Pugmire, childcare center director) and her staff are so excited and are so complimentary to Jason and his team."

The next article will likely (Ed. Note: things can change) cover the GRMC reports and county reports at the regular meeting.