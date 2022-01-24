HMS opens a new location to serve residents through a "New Beginnings Psychosocial Rehabilitation Program"

HMS has opened a new location on the east side of HMS Med Square, at 114 W 11th St, Silver City, NM, for a specialized care program called: HMS' New Beginnings Psychosocial Rehabilitation program. This program provides a supportive group atmosphere for participants to learn and practice skills and identify and achieve individualized goals related to basic living skills, psychosocial skills, therapeutic socialization, and consumer empowerment.



The new location is now open Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm. This location offers an expanded place to offer a variety of skills-building activities to enrich participants' lives. These activities are intended to foster self-care and work towards building a healthy network of family, friends, and community involvement. There is also a new kitchen for creating and sharing lunches together and new computer stations for participants to use.

Those who are eligible to participate in this program are adults 18 years or older who meet the criteria for a serious mental health condition, including co-occurring substance use disorders, developmental delays and/or other chronic health disorders [SMI criteria as defined by NM BHSD]. Interested persons should schedule an assessment with the HMS Mental Health Department or ask your Mental Health Provider to see if you qualify and ask for a Referral to PSR.