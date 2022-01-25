Grant County commissioners hear GRMC report at regular meeting on Jan. 13, 2022, part 5

[Editor's Note: This is a continuation of the series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, Jan. 11, 2022 and the regular meeting Jan. 13, 2022.)

Deputy Edmund Ray Lewis, center, and Cpl. Randy Orosco receive recognition plaques for their roles in resuscitating an unresponsive one-year-old male infant. Lillian Arzola was so touched she had the plaques made and presented them.

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

At the beginning of the Grant County Commission regular meeting on Jan. 13, 2022, the commissioner chair and vice chair were re-elected—District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce as chair and District Commissioner Harry Browne as vice-chair.

Commissioners held a public hearing on a request for a winegrower liquor license by Jonathan Owen of JG Owen Vineyards in Faywood. Owen explained that the vineyards are a project his family has undertaken. "We renovated the homes; in 2014, we put in the vines."

After the close of the public hearing, commissioners approved the winegrower liquor license application.

Sheriff Frank Gomez read the news release for which he recognized two Grant County Sheriff's Department deputies, Cpl. Randy Orosco and Deputy Edmund Ray Lewis. They received plaques of recognition for their successful resuscitation of an unresponsive one-year-old male infant, who it was determined had ingested fentanyl. Orosco performed CPR and got the baby to breathing. When the baby coughed, Lewis turned him on his side to prevent choking. When EMS arrived, they took the baby to Gila Regional Medical Center and then air-flighted him out. The child is now in the custody of CYFD (Children, Youth and Families Department) and the parents have been charged with child abuse.

Lillian Arzola was so touched by what the deputies did, she had the plaques made and presented them. "I know you guys go into different situations, but I really wanted to recognize you for this one."

Gomez said it's all about teamwork. "We thank the county for the money you appropriate for us to get our training."

Ponce congratulated the deputies for this job and "the jobs you do every day. And I thank Ms. Arzola for the plaques."

District 2 Commission Javier "Harvey" Salas gave his heartfelt congratulations for "turning a horrible situation into a caring outcome."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked the deputies for putting their lives on the line every day.

Browne and District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings also thanked the deputies.

Gila Regional Medical Center Kathleen Cahill gave the monthly update to the commissioners. She noted that the hospital census had picked up after a lull at the end of December. "We are full up, with about half of the cases being Covid. The ER is overwhelmed. It's good thing that we're assuming the Omicron variant will not make people quite as sick. The majority of cases are being discharged to home. The ICU (intensive care unit) is open with only three beds due to staffing. Certain departments can rotate their staff, but the ICU is more specialized. It is difficult to recruit ICU nurses. We will keep it open as long as we can. I'm confident we can keep it open. The hospital has 107 open positions, from grounds maintenance to nurses to housekeepers and including seven senior level directors. We have revised our recruitment and onboarding strategies."

She said the hospital is trying to hire a recruiter. "It looks like we will hire a recruitment firm to hire a recruiter."

Cahill said the hospital is a type of business that requires specialized personnel. "We are in the midst of the Joint Commission 90-day window, which began on Jan. 1. We have an aggressive action plan, but we realize we will have deficiencies because of staffing issues. We are looking at the metrics on our demographics. Beginning in February, we are entering into a strategic planning process. I want to involve the community."

In good recruitment news, Cahill said that the hospital has hired 10 new graduate nurses from Western New Mexico University. "Twenty-two graduated. (Chief Nursing Officer) Kelly (Rodriguez) has been working with the students. There were 11 local graduates, and the hospital hired 10 of them. One of our recruitment strategies is to grow our own and develop career paths to help grow our own. We have brought the new nurses on board. They are not yet working as nurses, but they are doing jobs in the hospital. We want to make sure to keep them. They will take their boards in about four months."

Interim Chief Financial Officer Greg Brickner presented his report. "These are the November results, as the governing board won't approve the December numbers for a couple more weeks. November is usually a soft month overall, because of the holiday, but our outpatient numbers were up 3 percent. Our financial strength index stood at a positive 3.3 as compared to a negative 9 for the month last year. For EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization), we saw a loss of $22,000, but the loss last year was $112,000, so that's an $80,000 improvement. We don't freak out over a loss. Our goal is to break even or a bit better. Our surplus year-to-date is $432,000, as compared to a $4.6 million loss in the prior year. We are doing sign-up bonuses for nurses and raises for employees, so that will hit the bottom line."

The next article will address elected officials reports at the regular meeting.

