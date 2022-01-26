Mayor questions size of new 'shooters'

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Mayor Ken Ladner stated that at past trash pickup days, a lot of 'shooters,' small 1 to 1 1/2 ounce liquor bottles, have been picked up. Ladner stated the New Mexico Legislature changed that and now the bottles are about twice the size that they were, and he picked up about 10 of these 'new sizes' at the last trash pickup day. "I always find these on the side of the road and of course they are empty and in talking with some teen-agers they have told me that originally those little shooters, they could quickly drink them and throw them out of the car and then they would no longer have an open container in the car. So now what I'm wondering is, with the new size, which is more alcohol, what affect is that having on DUI." He would like to have a dialogue with state representatives and perhaps they could tell council what the logic was behind that change.

City Clerk Alfred Sedillo requested a change to this meeting's agenda. Specifically, to remove the appointment of Stan Snider to the P&Z Commission under Agenda Item No. 11 B – New Business, to a later date, as they were not aware that three additional residents had applied. This will give the council time to review those applications. he said.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr proposed having an event downtown in the year to come once or twice a month. "Country-western, rock n' roll, low riders, something that we as a town council can be united behind and do something for the city."

Silver City Museum Director Bart Roselli spoke before council reporting on 2021 accomplishments and 2022 goals. A new curator, Javier Marrufo, was hired and is, among other things, in charge of the Chihuahua Hill History Project.

The New Mexico Humanities Council awarded the museum a grant to work with seven historians to do presentations of seven different parts of the community's history. They have all been recorded and are being edited. Roselli said.

The fifth Arte Chicano Exhibit was launched in 2021. Also, Roselli stated, four members have been added to the Silver City Museum Society's Board, increasing its diversity. The Society supports the museum to the tune of almost $150,000 per year, according to Roselli.

Roselli mentioned a Sunday evening, bilingual story time the museum had, in which the mayor read "one of those." A comment by District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano on the story-telling 'thing' was "two of us (councilors) speak Spanish and we were never called to be a part of that and I think it was kind of sad that none of the councilors were ever invited to be a part of that. You know, we're the ones who pay the bills so you might want to invite us next time." "Sure thing," the director said.

Goals for 2022, Roselli said, include; launch Voices from the Range exhibit and relaunch Silver City 101 exhibit, open Arte Chicano 2022 and two more exhibits in the Unpacking Silver City series, install Ailman House Site Timeline exhibit, progress with collections records organization, and hold fundraising events.

The Silver City Museum will host the annual meeting of the New Mexico Association of Museums in November, Roselli stated, and he expects 200-300 people to attend from New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.

Allyson Siwik from Silver City Watershed Keepers also spoke to council saying SCWK started in 2010 with the help of Western New Mexico University and Aldo Leopold Charter School. They do quarterly water quality monitoring and help with the Toss no Mas trash pickup days which are held on the third Saturday of each month. She said, so far, 119 individuals working 330 volunteer hours, have picked up 2,883 pounds of trash and debris, and 293 pounds of recyclables. They are also helping with creek cleanup in the town, including PA, Silva, and San Vicente creeks.

Council approved a bid of $871,580 plus 8 percent gross receipts tax for a total of $941,306.40 for Colonias Water System Improvements at Chloride Flats. The bid was tendered by D&R Tank Company of Albuquerque.

