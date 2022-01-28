Grant County commissioners hear elected officials' reports at regular meeting on Jan. 13, 2022, part 6

[Editor's Note: This is a continuation of the series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, Jan. 11, 2022, and the regular meeting Jan. 13, 2022. Check out the list of preceding articles at the bottom of this article.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

During county reports at the Grant County Commission Jan. 13, 2022 regular meeting, Clerk Marisa Castrillo had no report.

Assessor Raul Turrieta said the assessor's officer has been his life for 40 years. "Grant County is a special place." He noted that everything used to be on paper, but certain individuals stand out. "It's very sad. An individual that began as an appraiser and I chose him as my deputy assessor. He is leaving to go to Colorado to another assessor's office. I'm glad to see him grow, but I will miss him. Matthew James was amazing."

"We all work together and we need to continue our strategy to re-evaluate properties," Turrieta continued. "The parcel correction continues. My latest meeting with Bohannon Huston shows that the correction is 75 percent completed and Bohannon Huston has been reviewing the final 25 percent."

He said the county is coming up to the rendition period. "Please render your personal property. You can call 575-574-0131 or go to the county website, grantcountynm.gov. All the information is there."

Turrieta recognized the office's Chief Appraiser Misty Trujillo, who has been in the office for 16 years. "Thanks to Misty, we worked on the deeds. Former County Manager Charlene Webb made sure we have a county mapper. I have chosen Misty to be my chief deputy."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne congratulated Trujillo. "Yes, we greatly appreciated Matthew, but his leaving won't stop the statistical appraisals."

Turrieta said it wouldn't stop, but it will take a few years to get it all straightened out.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edward also congratulated Trujillo and encouraged her to run for assessor. "Matthew's skill was being able to break down statistics to where I could understand them."

Turrieta said he was going to continue to get seniors on board with their exemptions.

Treasurer Patrick Cohn presented the next report. He said in December, the county had collected about $5.5 million, which makes the rate 46.5 percent collected for 2021 taxes. About $6 million remains uncollected. "It was a busy first half collection."

He noted the 10-year collection rate is at 90.6 percent, with $108 million collected. But over the 10 years, $11.4 million remains uncollected.

Cohn said when he came into office he noticed that things needed to be changed and he's been working on them. "Payments should be an in and out process. I wish we didn't have a fee of $3.75 for paying online, because it's an inconvenience. For those who use Mastercard, it's a 2½ percent fee. I thank the taxpayers for paying on time and asking questions. We saw an influx of returned mail from the Mining District. We found out they have a new postmaster. The old one knew who had moved and just put the bills in the correct box. We're working on getting the bills to the correct owners. It's been a good first year in office. I've enjoyed it and learned so much."

Edwards said she agreed on the fee. "We offer it because many don't write checks anymore. It is normal for such fees?"

Cohn said the vendor benefits from the fee, but the county does not.

Edwards asked if there were a way to have a competitive bid process to reduce the fees.

Cohn said he had had a conversation with the Bernalillo treasurer, who got his fees reduced. "I have to continue to research it."

Edwards said she realized that there is a fee for using any credit card. "Does your office have to deal with this person or vendor?"

Cohn said he is researching whether the county could retain the fees. "I want to see if we can expand to another vendor. We have to make sure we stay within state statute."

County Manager Tim Zamora said to the public: "If you have not received your tax bill, please let us know, so we can update the addresses."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said the $700,000 from 2020 that has still not been collected, "do you have a way to collect it."

Cohn said in May, "we will send out delinquent notices, and hopefully we will get an influx of payments in June. We let the property owner know that if they don't pay, the property will be turned over to the state for auction. Another aspect we will be executing is a plan for unpaid taxes, especially on mobile homes and we hope we get a good auction in the fall."

Edwards asked how many accounts are delinquent. Cohn said his office sent out 26,000 tax bills and about 5 percent are delinquent.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez gave a brief report on the American Rescue Plan Act funding. She noted the total the county will receive is about $5.2 million, with about $2.6 million already received and allocated. She said that about $849,000 is left unspent, but "we have a request for proposal out on the Detention Center based on what information we got from the first assessment."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked about the Gila Community Center and if a decision had been made whether to shut it down or keep it open and renovate it. No one had an answer.

Edwards said according to her calculations, it left about $384,000 to allocate to other projects.

County Manager Tim Zamora said the county has two years to spend the funding.

Browne noted that an allocation can be changed, but not once the funding is encumbered.

At the work session, Acting Road Superintendent Joe Grijalva said he had requested signage for the Arenas Valley Road entrances and exits. "We continue to do routine maintenance on the roads. The crews are trimming trees and will start chip sealing as it gets warmer. We have trouble spots on Bear Mountain Road. We also have contracts on Little Walnut Road for curb and gutter. On April 4, the Department of Transportation has a training and conference. We will send a couple of personnel. We got our grader and now we're waiting on the Ford F-250. We also received a steel compactor for the hot mix. We continue to address complaints."

Edwards asked for an update on the trees on Cottage San Road.

Grijalva said he would get back to her on that. "We continue to reach out to property owners on the issue."

Also at the work session, IT Director Adam Baca said it was the final week for employees to go through the first phase of the computer training. "After that, the next phase is on cybersecurity. We will go through the nationwide cybersecurity survey. Part of it is on elections. I continue working on sitewide backups and monitoring and maintenance. We will be separating from Spectrum, because we can do the work they were doing. I will have everything in place before the separation from Spectrum. We are configuring firewalls to allow the airport and Corre Caminos to be part of our system. We are scaling down the Spectrum help desk."

He said his department has hired a new IT specialist, Robert Hood. "He's very professional His primary function will be to man the help desk and he will help with the architecture of the county system."

Ponce said he would like to see department heads bring in their new people, "so we can know who they are."

Baca said he was working on network maintenance at the Detention Center, and WNM Communications would be working on a microwave redo for internet to support "the bandwidth we're paying for. They will also increase our phone quality. The primary issue is all our hardware."

The following article will include the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and the decisions made at the regular meeting.

