New employees for Santa Clara

Front Page News

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting January 27, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, and Peter Erickson also attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes for January 11, 2022. Mr. Caddel addressed the council saying they had skipped the number one item on the agenda. Sheila Hudman said that it was an error. Number one was the same as number seventeen. She apologized for the error.

Committee reports

Safety only had one item to report and that concerned the pipeline safety classes that employees would be attending.

Action committee has the Bataan Memorial rededication coming up April 9, 2022. Santa Clara was asked to host a fiesta. Booth space will be available. Come by city hall and pick up an application for booth space. The fiesta will run 10-4. The ceremony is scheduled for 1pm and throughout the day they will have speakers, Illusion band and the WNMU Mariachi Plata band.

Cemetery is looking to add more trees and metal crosses. Mayor Bauch said the only thing holding up the crosses is getting them here. He said the company will no longer ship them, so they must arrange to pick them up in Las Cruces.

The senior center is on hold, and it is not known when it will reopen.

Mayor's report

Mayor Bauch said they had gotten the grant for $750,000 to do the sidewalk from Fort Bayard Street to the highway. The "text my government" should be ready by the first part of February for people to sign up. It is a program that allows the village to send out texts when there is pertinent information about the village. He said the village got a company to do the bridge and it should start in March. Hudman said it was dependent on the ability to get the steel they needed here.

New business

Mayor Bauch recommended the appointment of Arnold Lopez to the council to fill the seat until December 31, 2022. The council approved the appointment. A motion was made to go into recess to swear in Lopez. Council went into recess, swore Lopez in and reconvened.

Old business none currently

Resolutions

The council approved three resolutions. Resolution 2022-1 open meetings, done at the beginning of every year having to do with when meetings happen. No changes from the previous year, except for dates. Resolution 2022-02 and 2022-03 concerned budget adjustments. Hudman had given documents to the council and explained some to the changes and why.

Proclamations none currently

Ordinances

Ordinance No 18-01 titled St. Clair's Organics Inc. could now be repealed as all obligations had been completed.

Adopting an ordinance amending part of title 10, development code got tabled until a work session was scheduled that the public could attend. This addresses the rezoning being considered.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. This included Arnold Lopez along with the other council members.

Council returned to open session. Mayor Bauch said nothing was decided in the closed session.

Public Input

Rayna Maynes Garay addressed the council concerning her new nonprofit organization. She said she started this to restore shrines and churches. She asked the council to let her know when there were events she could attend. The organization, Divine Mercy Charity, was dependent on donations. Someone from the action committee told her she was welcome to have a booth at the fiesta on April 9.

Hiring, raises, terminations

Mayor Bauch had some recommendations to fill the open jobs in the village and a raise to someone who had almost completed the probation period. He said Rebecca Russell has done an excellent job and he would like to see her pay increase from $13.50 to $14.50 an hour. He said she had done a great job as code enforcement. His next recommendation came for Debra Castro to be deputy clerk. He said she had been filling in for the job and was doing well. He wanted to increase her pay to $15.00 an hour to be effective January 28, 2022. He recommended Leandra Esparza for utility clerk at $13.00 an hour. He pointed out she was the daughter of Albert Esparza. The council voted to accept her close relationship to a council member. Bauch recommended Jay Madrid for the maintenance labor opening at $14.00 an hour. His last recommendation for a job opening came for Rebecca Russell, clerk treasurer at $16.00 hour. He said he felt they all did outstanding with their interviews. The council approved all the new hires recommended.

The first regular meeting will take place February 10, 2022, at 6:00pm

Meeting Adjourned

