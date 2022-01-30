Grant County commissioners heard more reports at the work session and regular meeting on Jan. 13, 2022, part 7

This is a continuation of the series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, Jan. 11, 2022, and the regular meeting Jan. 13, 2022.

By Mary Alice Murphy

As part of the work session of the Grant County Commission on Jan. 11, 2022, Zamora had Luis Carrasco, bond attorney, on the phone to discuss the industrial revenue bond that will be put in place for the Great Divide Wind Farm.

Carrasco said he has been in contact with the developers about the ordinance that needs to be in place for the IRB. "You will consider it in February. It has provisions in that will allow the commissioners to proceed with the bond closure. It allows flexibility. We are awaiting the draft bond documents. I will coordinate with Manager Zamora. The county wishes to see the effect of the compensating tax reform that was put into law last July. The analysis will determine what the county will consider."

Zamora said he had asked the county attorney, Ben Young of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer to speak about the ordinance. "We will review it at the regular meeting."

Sheriff Frank Gomez gave his report, saying that the department is opening up training. "We are still short-staffed for court security. In a case of interest, two juveniles broke into Bayard Elementary."

He also noted that drug overdoses have been rising during Covid. "We are still short in staffing and will have a couple of retirements coming up. We successfully hired three new deputies, who will be doing training."

The department is doing the final closeout of the 2019 Stonegarden funding. Gomez also said the D.A.R.E. program, which has been very successful at Cobre Schools is now being coordinated with Silver Schools and Calvary Christian Academy. "I want to thank the anonymous donor from whom we receive each year $30,000 for the D.A.R.E. programs."

"We are applying for $100,000 for the crisis intervention program training," Gomez said. "We have had a lot of successful stories of deputies and officers, who have had the crisis intervention training, able to de-escalate situations."

He noted that the department finances are finite. "It's the same nationwide. We took two from Bayard, so Bayard is down to one officer. We have to work with the Mining District. We also hope the legislature can remove barriers that prevent retired officers from returning to work."

Gomez said the department now has repeaters in Mimbres, another by Doc Campbell's near the Gila Cliff Dwellings, and soon will have one on Jack's Peak and another on Signal Peak, thanks to Gilbert Helton's help with grants. "We will have deputies in districts, so people can see them in the unincorporated areas."

He said the department had received a private message with concern from an individual who just moved into the area about why the department had the Thin Blue Line Flag image on its Facebook page. The concern was because it was used in the "insurrection," and the individual compared it to a Confederate flag. Gomez read his response, which said he did not agree, because the image encompasses all law enforcement, and it represents the everyday commitment of law enforcement to serve "our community." He said they could not enforce how those who stormed the capitol used the flag. He said comparing the Thin Blue Line flag to the Confederate flag was insulting. "A person's interpretation of the flag is simply that and does not automatically define the symbol nor does it condemn those for whom the interpretation differs. As protectors of our Constitution, we have the duty to protect everyone's First Amendment rights. We chose to see this flag in a positive manner."

When he gave the statistics for December, he noted that many had risen significantly from the prior year's numbers, including domestic violence calls, stolen vehicles, unattended deaths, fraud and embezzlement, domestic disturbances, harassments, welfare checks, breaking and entering, identification thefts, overdoses, and suicide threats. Many had doubled or more than doubled.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked if when the deputies were called to Mining District municipalities, if they turned over the information to the municipal law enforcement to investigate.

Gomez said: "We do the investigations, so it doesn't get dropped. We had received complaints that the municipalities were not following through."

The next article will address the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and the decisions made at the regular session.

