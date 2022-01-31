Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Discusses Strengths, Needs

Front Page News

Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Discusses Strengths, Needs

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents received updates from and shared university needs with state leaders, accepted a clean audit report, approved sabbatical leave for one faculty member, and added an academic behavior policy during their virtual meeting Thursday.

The meeting followed Grant County Day at the legislature, where higher education representatives contributed on panels covering topics like economic development and public health, along with education at all levels — referred to as “cradle to career pathways,” which New Mexico leaders aim to invest in.

Along with a trio of $12 million asks to develop a workforce training facility in the mining district, move the university toward becoming carbon neutral by 2025, and realize an Early Childhood Center of Excellence, WNMU is also seeking capital outlay for the next phase of the Deming Learning Center and for improvements to both historic Graham Gym and Kentucky Street. A detailed list of needs that WNMU presented to the legislature via the Grant County Prospectors is available here

Each singing praises of WNMU, government leaders including senators Siah Correa Hemphill and Crystal Diamond, representatives Rebecca Dow and Luis Terrazas, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined the meeting. “It’s the local smaller universities, the folks like President Shepard, Grant County and the surrounding areas that figure out how to solve incredible challenges and harness remarkable opportunities,” Lujan Grisham said. 

Council of University Presidents Executive Director Marc Saavedra shared the legislation his organization, which is chaired by Dr. Shepard, is involved in advancing. Of particular interest to WNMU employees is a proposed plan to raise pay by 7%. “Of course, we lean toward as much compensation increase for our faculty and staff as possible,” Saavedra said.

The board granted sabbatical leave to associate math professor Tanya Rivers. “What she would like to do,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jack Crocker said, “is not only look at creating math skill videos but look at all areas to identify where math is in their curriculum and find ways to offer support for math in other disciplines.”

After sharing the top lines of the university’s fiscal year 2020-2021 audit report, Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said the auditors issued an unmodified report, “which is a good report.” 

Shepard said, in his 11 years as WNMU President, “This is the first time we’ve had an audit without a finding.”

The board also added an academic disruptive behavior policy to the faculty and student handbooks and approved the fiscal year 2021-2022 second quarter financial certification before closing the meeting.

For nearly 130 years, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state’s only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico’s diverse population.

