Grant County commissioners reviewed the regular meeting agenda at the work session and made decisions at the regular session on Jan. 13, 2022, part 8.

[Editor’s Note: This is the final one of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, Jan. 11, 2022, and the regular meeting Jan. 13, 2022. This article covers the review of the agenda and the decisions made. Check out the list of preceding articles at the bottom of this article.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the work session on Jan. 11, 2022, Grant County commissioners reviewed the regular meeting agenda.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez presented the financial report covering expenditures from Dec. 3, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.

Expenditures for the month totaled $3,670,094.92, which included two pay periods for a total of $417,360.90.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked about an item of $11,000 which went to Mimbres Memorial Hospital for a juvenile.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked a question related to another item about detained juveniles, which showed a $16,000 payment to the Bernalillo Detention Center.

County Manager Tim Zamora said juveniles from Grant County must be sent elsewhere as the local Detention Center is not certified to hold juveniles, with nothing in the southwest part of the state that can hold juveniles, but “we will get more detail on both issues.”

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked where the four meters that cost $30,000 were installed. General Services Director Randy Villa said he thought there were put in the exhibit building at the Cliff Fairgrounds. Vasquez said she would check.

Villa also noted that because the building will be an official voting location, the county had to replace lines and install four heaters.

Vasquez said the funding came out of the bonds and “I think it is the responsibility of the county to provide for the voting locations.”

Extraordinary expenses of more than $10,000 can be viewed in the PDF below:

Commissioners approved the expenditure report at the regular meeting on Jan. 13, 2022.

Th next item of business on the agenda addressed a notice of intent to apply for Colonias Infrastructure funding for a phase of the Little Walnut Road project. Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup explained the project will cost about $8.1 million, so it will be phased, as the most the county can apply for from Colonias at one time is $2 million. “The first phase will acquire right-of-way where needed. Another project is roadway improvements in San Lorenzo. We are asking for $125,000 for a preliminary engineering report in the historic district of the project. We also have to do a water and drainage environmental assessment. We are hoping to get some funding for Ridge Road from the New Mexico Department of Transportation Project Fund and potentially phase the project.” She noted the anticipated county match funds will be $200,000 for the Little Walnut first phase, $12,500 for the PER, and $90,000 for the Ridge Road project. “So that’s a $302,000 match that needs to be budgeted.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he would like to see a map of the Little Walnut project and how it would be phased. “We approved the Colonias designation for Silver Acres. Did we not include this portion from Lance Drive to the end of the pavement?”

Shoup said from the map she’s seen, it’s only the interior roads in Silver Acres that are part of the colonias designation.

Edwards asked how much the Little Walnut project had gone up in price. Shoup said about 25 percent inflation.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the notice of intent to apply for Colonias funding.

The following item considered the 2022 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Election of Officers for the following stations Cliff/Gila, Fort Bayard, Lower Mimbres, Pinos Altos, Santa Rita, Sapillo Creek, Tyrone, Upper Mimbres and Whiskey Creek. Villa noted that Sapillo Creek would have a new chief and Whiskey Creek would switch the chief and vice chief around.

Commissioners approved the list of officers at the regular meeting.

The next item under consideration was the EMS Fund Act Local Funding Program application and EMS annual service reports for fiscal year 2023 for Gila Regional Medical Center, GRMC East, Gila Valley West, Pinos Altos, Tyrone District 1 and Tyrone District 2.

Commissioners approved the applications and annual service reports at the regular meeting.

Under agreements, Daniel Graves, DWI coordinator, addressed an amendment to the DWI grant agreement. He said during Covid, things slowed down in the program, and it sent $55,000 back to the state. “This is a fund reversion of the money we sent back. We re-applied for these funds. Alcohol sales were up during Covid by about $15,000, but because of Covid we couldn’t put it toward Corre Cantinas. Plus, we had $33,000 to do presentations at the schools, but with the schools closed, we couldn’t do that either. It’s just a formality to add the money back into our budget. We are training our new specialist and working on attacking underage drinking with the YSAPC (Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition). We hired our specialist from the District Attorney’s office. We will soon bring into our school program some new schools. We are looking to bring in alcohol monitors and we’re working through the legalizations issues of cannabis.”

Browne asked Graves if schools have prom nights, whether he shares the casino night programs to keep people off the streets afterward.

Graves said the program continues. “And we have breathalyzers, too. The kids at Cobre and Cliff high schools are more cooperative that those at Silver High School.”

Commissioners approved the DWI agreement amendment.

Under resolutions, the first that the commissioners considered at the work session and approved at the regular meeting was the Open Meetings Act, which had no changes other than dates.

Browne said he had recommended the OMA be passed in December so that dates were set for the following year. Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs said the legal counsel had issues with that, because in election years, the first meeting of the year might have newly elected commissioners.

Browne noted it was the smoothest discussion on dates that he has experienced as a commissioner. “I’m glad we’re settled on a schedule.”

The following resolution addressed the adoption of required community development block grant annual certifications and commitments. Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup said they were the usual annual ones. Commissioners approved them at the regular meeting.

The next resolution addressed the commissioner appointees to the Southwest Solid Waste Authority Board. Zamora recommended that Commissioner Browne and General Services Director Randy Villa be the members, with he, Zamora, and Priscilla Shoup as the alternates. Commissioners approved the appointments, and Billings asked that the members bring up the trash that blows out of uncovered loads.

Zamora said he had the complete list of recommended commissioner board appointments, but he may have forgotten to send it. Most appointments are for two years.

The next resolution addressed the appointees to the County Insurance Authority Pool Board. Hubbs said the previous members had been the former county manager Charlene Webb and the former Planning and Community Development Director Michael “Mischa” Larisch. Zamora said he would replace Webb and asked that Edwards be the alternate.

Hubbs noted that the Dispatch board appointments do not have an expiration date.

Commissioners approved appointments.

Billings asked about the New Mexico CAP (Central Arizona Project) Entity appointment. He said he did not realize they expired and asked to be reappointed as the commission appointee. “The entity wants to continue, as its position is that it is the successor to the Arizona Water Settlements Act Southwest New Mexico Planning Group. We will meet Feb. 1.”

Zamora said he would place a resolution on the February meeting to reappoint Billings. Zamora also agreed to serve as the primary on the Dispatch Authority Board and Browne would continue to serve as alternate.

A resolution authorized the county to enter into settlement agreements with Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc. to resolve the county’s pending litigation consolidated and currently pending in the Northern District of Ohio, in re: opioid litigation, MDL 2804, and authorizing the county manager to execute on behalf of the county all documents necessary or proper to effectuate the county’s participation in the settlement agreements.

The following resolution authorized Grant County to enter into settlement agreements with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, to resolve the county’s pending litigation consolidated and currently pending in the Northern District of Ohio, in re: Opioid Litigation, MDL 2804, and authorizing the county manager to execute on behalf of the county all documents necessary or proper to effectuate the county’s participation in the settlement agreements.

Commissioners approved the two resolutions. At the work session, county counsel, Ben Young of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer noted that the deadline for these resolutions was Dec. 30, but it had been extended to Jan. 26. “The resolutions simply formalize the process.”

The next resolution authorized submission of an application for airport aid to the Federal Aviation Administration and authorization to accept the resulting grant offer and the execution of contract documents for the Airport Rescue Grant.

Commissioners approved the resolution.

After recessing as the County Board of Commissioners and reconvening as the Grant County Health Care Claims Board, commissioners approved the indigent claims of $254.95. Edwards noted that Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez had reduced the original amount which was about $4,000 to this amount as many of the claims did not apply because the patients were no longer inmates at the Detention Center when they sought care.

She also asked that Hernandez, who was not present, be asked to review the previously mentioned Mimbres Memorial and Bernalillo claims.

Billings said it seemed like the commissioners were denying a lot of claims. “Do we have to check each one to see if they are detainees?” The answer was that Hernandez must verify each claim to see if they are detained on the date of care or not.

Edwards said that historically, Hernandez has significantly reduced the county’s indigent expenses because of his diligence at checking each claim.

During commissioner reports at the work session, Browne asked for the meeting schedule for 2022.

Billings asked how much the county could save if instead of having the bond counsel and attorney on the telephone, they could be available, but only called if the commissioners required their counsel. He also noted that when he had Covid, he had read a lot of messaging, but not much information on how to get treatment. “Dr. (Colicia) Meyerowitz has offered to explain what treatments are available. I found out you can’t go to GRMC to get monoclonal antibodies, but you have to go to Silver Health Care between 2-4 p.m.”

Edwards agreed that it is a problem because of more testing, and they are not giving out information at the testing sites, such as the one at Watts Hall, provided by Western New Mexico University. “Dr. (Joseph) Shepard (WNMU president) is working with GRMC to provide information, hopefully by the end of the week. The Department of Health announced that mono-clonal antibodies don’t work for Omicron. They are recommending two anti-virals. Last week, there were only 1,500 for the whole state. One is more effective, but least available, with only 150 doses in the entire state, and our only remotely local option is at Walgreen’s in Las Cruces. The hospital is also working with providers to create a document because of the inconsistency of information. The hospital communicates with providers on an at least weekly basis and maybe daily when needed. I will make sure that (GRMC CEO) Kathleen (Cahill) updates us on Thursday. Dr. Meyerowitz was part of the conversation on how to get the information out. It will include posters, brochures in many settings and information to the paper and the Beat.”

District 2 Commission Javier “Harvey” Salas and Browne had no reports at the work session.

At the regular meeting, during commissioner reports, Edwards had nothing new to report.

Browne gave an update on the question of how to allocate the payment in lieu of taxes for energy projects. “Sen. (Siah) Hemphill is willing to carry legislation, but the concern in the 30-day session is that it may not be germane. It may end of being a case of if we pass the ordinance, if it’s flexible, it could be the 2023 legislative session before we could change things.”

Salas had no report.

Billings asked if the legislative session and Grant County Day would be open to the public. He was told Grant County Day would be held via Zoom. The legislative session is open, but with restrictions.

Ponce said the New Mexico Counties winter conference would be open to in-person attendance or virtual attendance.

“For my report,” Ponce said, “I want to thank you for electing me as chair. I also want to thank Ben and Kevin and Adam for getting our systems up and going. Sometimes we have meetings at the Conference Center. Will the audio be better?”

Zamora said: “We are working on improving the audio system at the Conference Center. I’ve been thinking about sometimes we have presentations. I get nervous about people asking to speak during presentations. Maybe we should consider having a policy on comments during presentations?”

Billings said he thought it could get out of hand. “I think it’s a road we don’t want to go down.”

Ponce asked about resolutions and what to do if someone wanted to speak about them.

Browne proposed, “although it may be unrealistic, I think we can reach informally a decision on whether to allow it. That makes it transparent. Unless it’s a controversial issue. Is there room for that?”

Ponce said sometimes additional comments are positive.

Edwards said she appreciated Browne’s proposal, but it might make things controversial. “If it happens in a work session, remind the person that there is public comment also at the regular meeting and that they could comment there. I have to agree not to get into the habit of calling people from the audience.”

Salas said: “We need to make it clear and set guidelines.”

“I never want to take a person’s voice away, but I want consistency,” Ponce said.

Edwards said the Ponce as chair could ask the will of the commissioners. “But only in work session and allow anyone else to speak during public comment at the Thursday meeting.”

The commissioners went into executive session to discuss limited personnel matters and no decisions would be made.

