Multi-departmental response to Hurley incident

By Roger Lanse

Three officers, a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy, an officer from the Bayard Police Department, and the Chief of the Hurley Police Department, all responded to an unwanted subject call at 102 Romero Street, in Hurley, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at about 9:40 p.m. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that a male was attempting to crawl into a bedroom window of the residence. The three officers happened to be together near Hurley when the call came out over the radio. The deputy advised GCRDA that all three would be responding.

According to a GCSO offense report, when the deputy arrived on scene, he could hear yelling from the Hurley chief as well as another voice and the Hurley chief came out on the radio saying he had contact at the garage. The deputy observed the Hurley chief giving verbal commands to a male, later identified as Steven Ray Sandoval, 43, of Silver City. The Hurley chief asked to use the deputy's taser, but the deputy was not carrying one at that time, the report said.

Sandoval was noncompliant with officers' commands to turn around, and once in the officers' grasp, continued to resist, trying to pull away from them, the report said. After several minutes, the three were able to place Sandoval on the floor, where he was handcuffed and after several more minutes, placed in the rear of the Hurley chief's patrol car. At this time, the deputy noticed that both his radio and body camera had fallen off his vest in trying to subdue Sandoval, and that his personal cell phone was damaged as well.

According to the report, after placing Sandoval in the patrol car, the deputy noticed blood coming from Sandoval's nose and requested EMS to the scene. The deputy could also smell a heavy odor of alcohol coming from Sandoval's breath. Sandoval was seen by Gila Regional Medical Center personnel and advised he was 'OK.' Sandoval had a small welt over his right eyebrow and a small cut on the bridge of his nose. He refused additional medical services.

The BPD officer informed the deputy that a vehicle parked in the back yard of the residence as well as the clothing of Sandoval, matches the description given of a shoplifting incident which occurred at the Snappy Liquor store in Bayard.

The Hurley chief stated, according to the report, that he would be filing charges against Sandoval at a later time and Sandoval was transported to a Santa Clara residence by an HPD officer per the chief.

Back at the office to file this report, the deputy learned that a half hour earlier GCRDA had received a call from a child at the 102 Romero Street address for a welfare check as a man and a woman could be heard screaming as well as the sound of breaking glass.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Hurley Police Department Chief Steve Gallegos told the Beat that charges have not yet been filed against Sandoval, but he plans to charge Sandoval with resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer, and criminal damage to property, in municipal court "in the next couple of days."