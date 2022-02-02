New Mexico State Police Set to Honor Fallen Officer Darian Jarrott on the First Anniversary of his death

DEMING, NM- A private ceremony rededicating a corridor of Interstate 10 the "New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott Memorial Corridor" will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022. Friday marks the first anniversary of the shooting that killed Officer Darian Jarrott.

In July of 2021, the New Mexico State Transportation Commission unanimously voted to officially name Interstate 10 from milepost 84.8 to 103.1 in Luna County the "New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott Memorial Corridor."

Officer Jarrott's name will also grace the New Mexico State Police District 12 office in Deming remembering the sacrifice of Officer Jarrott. Officer Jarrott is gone but not forgotten, his memory will forever live on.

"Officer Darian Jarrott is a true hero and stood for everything right in our community," said Tim Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police. "His name and his selfless service will forever be memorialized along Interstate 10 and our district office."

"Officer Darian Jarrott was a deeply valued member of his community and a dedicated public servant with the New Mexico State Police," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "His death was a truly devastating loss felt across the state – I am grateful to the community for their efforts to ensure his selfless service is memorialized for generations to come."

Memorial signage has been placed on I-10 on both the eastbound lanes just outside of Deming and the westbound lane just outside of Akela. Officer Jarrott's dedication will take place on February 4, 2022, at 3000 E Pine St, Deming, NM in the New Mexico State Police office parking lot at 10 a.m. Parking will be located in the NMDOT parking lot at 2912 E Pine St.

This private ceremony will not be open to the public. The public may show their support by viewing the service via a live stream on the New Mexico State Police Facebook page.