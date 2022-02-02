CORRECTION: Bank's food trailer stolen

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, a little before 9 p.m., a First New Mexico Bank employee noticed the bank's concession trailer being towed on Pine Street. According to a Silver City Police Department incident report, after receiving assurance the trailer had not been lent to anyone, Bank President Donna Jo Monzingo met with officers from the SCPD.

Monzingo told the officers the 14-foot concession trailer had been stolen, the bank camera's grainy photos showing a light-colored SUV, later identified as possibly an early 2000's Chevy Tahoe, backing up to the trailer's tongue at about 8:33 p.m. She described the trailer as white with a turquoise bank logo and license plate number 70483TRF. It had been parked below the bank next to their storage containers.

Sean Ormand, Chief Executive Officer, told the Beat the trailer had not only been stolen from the bank, but the community had also been robbed. it was often loaned to various community groups for use at their events, in addition to serving free hamburgers and hot dogs at bank Customer Appreciation Days.

The trailer has not yet been recovered. The public is asked to notify the SCPD should it be sighted.