Bayard needs boots on the ground

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session January 31, 2022, to discuss the restructuring of the police department, training, budget and certification. Regular formalities of roll call and pledge didn’t take place because it wasn’t a formal meeting.

Mayor Chon Fierro called the meeting to order.

The newly appointed chief, Cornel Stemley, said his focus was building the department and to rebuild the confidence of the community. He said he wanted to create a culture and make the department more efficient. The department needs manpower but needs the right talent and intellect for consistency. He said he was aware of the recycling of officers in the area. He said old talent wasn’t bad, but “we need some fresh talent and fresh ideas.” He realized much of the time they left because they got a better deal. He said they need to create a culture that makes them want to stay. How they are treated and provided for makes a difference.

Stemley said he wanted to start right away with doing the research to find out the needs of the community. The needs of a small community are very different from the needs of a large city. He said he wanted to do town hall meetings with questionnaires and using a local WNMU social work student to collect that data and get a focus group to go over that data.

Councilor Frances Gonzales said she was familiar and had a background in qualitative research and asked why he was doing it so early. She asked Stemley about “the set-up structure and the kid he had in mind to help.”

Stemley said they would advertise, and the kid’s name was Justin, and he would be collecting the data and he, Stemley, would be running it. Stemley said there are many communities for them to look at—education, church, business, social groups, and they all have different needs. AmeriCorps volunteers could be a great resource; law enforcement is using them across the country. They can set up meetings and events. They could get people from each area, so everyone is represented. Stemley suggested citizen patrols for events and getting kids involved.

Stemley brought up what he had in the January 10, 2022, meeting. “We severely need a civilian investigative specialist. This person can get our past cases and current cases caught up and help future investigations.” He said he had been on the phone with the grant administrator of New Mexico looking for grants to pay for this since the budget does not allow for this position as it is new.

A person in attendance was concerned about the third-party research and who would protect the information and follow the chain.

Stemley said it can’t be sold and it only pertains to the Bayard community. He pointed out the information might help get grants in the future.

Another person said it was awesome for a big city but not for a small town. There was a lot of discussion around the research for a while.

Stemley said the second part of the plan is to have more officers. The international chief of police association recommends all agencies use data-driven services for short-handed departments.

Councilor Jose Diaz said he gets the data, but the department needs patrolmen. “Officers already here don’t get promoted and you want to bring in new people. It is too rushed and in a hurry,”

Stemley said: “I have submitted three people for hire, and I am all for promoting people from within. I want to get (Patroman Jesse) Lopez the training and then bring him to sergeant. The investigative position is needed to get us caught up.”

Diaz said the corporal position for Lopez had no monetary gain for him. Stemley said that corporal will allow him to grow to sergeant with training. It will give him a good foundation.

Stemley was asked how he evaluated Lopez in two weeks. He said he had learned good observation of people in the past fifteen years. He said Lopez has a strong sense of duty, he works long hours, and is respected by the community. He knows people by their names and interacts well with them. He can take charge and with the right guidance will build to a great officer. The council reiterated he needed more money for more responsibility. Stemley told them how he started as a part-time uncertified officer in Bayard, while going to WNMU. He said he worked his way up. “Mentors taught me to be a better officer.”

Councilor Raul Villanueva said he had a problem with hiring a civilian investigator for $19 hour and “our officers are only getting $20 and hour.” He said he didn’t understand why the civilian investigator was needed as the average number of calls a month were 140, which is five a day. Stemley said it would be just a support position.

Villanueva said: “Why not just utilize our animal control officer and pay him a little more?”

Stemley said the position would have a different role. The civilian investigator must have accountability. There are steps to follow.

Villanueva said he still struggled with paying an officer just a dollar more an hour. “I would rather have boots on the ground, than somebody in the office.”

Stemley reiterated that the position is only for support.

Villanueva said officers deserve the most amount of money you can give them. He said again they wanted boots on the ground, they want officers.

A woman with the new neighborhood watch said she has confidence in the new chief. He is bringing in fresh new ideas “never done here before,” and she is open to it and working with the new chief. She said she felt a lot of resistance to him.

Someone else asked about funding for more officers, to which Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz said the city has a budget for six officers.

Villanueva said for some time the county sheriff has had to cover Bayard and they need officers. He told Stemley he was an educated man with great ideas but as a council they were asking for more boots on the ground.

Fierro said for two years the city has been short of officers and any that do apply are uncertified. Several then talked about the immunity bill that passed and caused a lot of officers to quit and made it hard to find more.

Stemley was asked what the backlog on investigations. He said he didn’t know now but would be meeting with the district attorney soon to get the numbers.

Villanueva asked Stemley if any other communities in New Mexico utilize civilian investigative specialists. Villanueva said he would consider a criminal investigator that can handle everything, be available for calls and certified to carry a gun. Stemley said he would check into who in New Mexico was utilizing civilian investigative specialists. He said he was doing this because he can’t get certified police officers. The only ones available are retired.

Gonzales said she had done some research into civilian investigative specialists. She said she made some phone calls and found Las Lunas had tried them and it failed.

Albuquerque had four and dropped it to three, because they had to send officers with them. She said she called some old colleagues in Tempe, and Mesa, Arizona. They said they had tried them but always had to send officers with them if they were going to an unsafe location, so they were going back to criminal investigators. She said that it was too early to collect data. It must be done “when you have a stable department and ours is not. We need to hire officers.” Gonzales said there is a lot of data available on rural policing in New Mexico. It can be found with UNM, NMSU, and WNMU. “Much of this research is already done for you. We would rather you put your energies into recruiting officers for now and using the data already out there. The department needs to be stabilized and then go ahead and research.”

Stemley said that research is old, and “we need to find out the issues in Bayard not any place else. Research from 2022 is needed.“

The council said they were open to an investigator, but they would have to be certified and able to answer calls and be armed. This person could be part of the six positions in the budget. A discussion went on for a while.

Fierro said: “We need to advertise for officers again and see how many are certified.

Diaz said they need to be in the academy at least. Fierro said out of the last class they only had one cadet interested.

A person in attendance asked: “What if the investigative person worked on recruitment and not just locally?” She said many officers are quitting in the big cities and the scope needed to be widened. She said: “We have a lot to offer in Grant County.

Villanueva said this was a good idea to investigate.

Fierro said: “We need to advertise in the press again.” He asked everyone where else.

Ortiz said it could be put on the website.

Villanueva suggested Indeed, a job-hunting website.

Stemley said he had already interviewed three and gave a description of each one. They discussed the cost of sending them to get certified in Santa Fe. Santa Fe would take two right now. The town would have to pay their salary and transportation there and back. The state would cover everything else. Stemley said he had one that would pay for his own school right now at WNMU, and he would work part time.

Fierro talked about having anyone that the city provides any monetary help getting certification should sign a contract to work for the city for a least three years. In the past they have had problems with paying for school and the officer leaving within a short time.

Villanueva reiterated that Stemley is a very educated man with great ideas and has a great future with the city, but officers are needed. “We are all just asking for more officers.”

Fierro repeated: “We need to advertise.”

Villanueva asked Ortiz about the Municipal League, and she said she could post it there, but the cutoff date is not known. They only publish once a month, but she would get it in as soon as possible.

Villanueva suggested sending Stemley to some police conventions to recruit. “We need to look at every possible resource.”

Fierro said he had met with Lt. Gov. Howie Morales to try and get the bill passed that allows retirees to be hired without taking away their retirement. Stemley said he had some that were ready to come back as soon as that bill passed. Fierro said a lot of people have pushed for it, but he didn’t have the bill number. It had failed last year.

The council asked Stemley to bring a plan to the meeting on Monday February 7, 2022.

Diaz emphasized that Lopez needs monetary compensation and corporal will not give him that. He needs to be made sergeant to get that.

Ortiz explained they only had four classifications in the budget—chief, lieutenant, sergeant, patrolman.

Stemley said he would only consider it if Lopez was given the training needed for the position. He said he would set up a schedule for the training and classes needed.

Villanueva said the city needs to give Lopez whatever is needed to succeed and not set him up for failure. He needs to be rewarded for sticking with Bayard through thick and thin these past years.

Fierro said he wanted to know about any interviews in the future.

Meeting adjourned.