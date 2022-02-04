Officers called to a traffic light fight

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at about 1:23 p.m. Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Highway 180 and the Walmart traffic light, where the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority had advised of a fight between two males. The GCRDA had received a call from a female advising that her boyfriend was pulling a U-Haul trailer and had been drinking.

When officers, assisted by a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy, arrived they made contact with the boyfriend, Andrew Kuhlenbeck, 25, of Silver City, and a 61-year-old male victim from Bayard, according to an SCPD incident report. Kuhlenbeck told an officer he was towing a U-Haul trailer and was upset at the way the victim ahead of him was driving, so at the stoplight at Walmart he pulled up behind the victim and began honking. The victim exited his vehicle and came back to Kuhlenbeck's vehicle and began yelling at him, Kuhlenbeck said, and at that time, the report stated, "He (Kuhlenbeck) got out of his vehicle and beat (victim's) ass to defend himself." The officer stated in his report that while speaking with him, Kuhlenbeck was highly upset and had a red face and red eyes, and the officer could smell an odor of alcohol coming from his person.

While the victim was sitting in his vehicle being interviewed by another officer, Kuhlenbeck approached the victim and began yelling at him. The report stated that Kuhlenbeck was uncompliant as officers attempted to place handcuffs on him and only after being escorted to the ground were the officers able to take him into custody. He was placed in a police vehicle and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance and his vehicle and U-Haul trailer were towed.

Another officer attempted to interview the victim, but having to deal with Kuhlenbeck, who was in the victim's face yelling and cussing and being noncompliant with the officers' commands to stay back and put his hands behind his back for cuffing, precluded an interview at that time. However, a named female who was with Kuhlenbeck earlier on Highway 15, said Kuhlenbeck swerved and almost crashed the U-Haul and then left her on the side of the road after she and he were involved in a domestic. It was she who made the original call to GCRDA advising them of Kuhlenbeck's driving.

The officer then interviewed a 34-year-old female witness who stated, the report said, that she saw the incident and observed Kuhlenbeck pull up to the victim at the traffic light and the victim got out of his vehicle and approached Kuhlenbeck's driver side window and Kuhlenbeck got out of his vehicle and began punching the victim. The witness stated the victim "started the altercation during the incident."

The victim refused to pursue charges and also refused medical transport after he was seen by EMS. Kuhlenbeck was placed under arrest and charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and aggravated DUI. While at GRMC for medical clearance, he blew two alcohol-measuring breath samples of .19 and .21. He was booked into the Grant County Detention Center that afternoon and released at 8:30 p.m., according to GCDC staff.