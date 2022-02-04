Officers called to a traffic light fight

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at about 1:23 p.m. Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Highway 180 and the Walmart traffic light, where the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority had advised of a fight between two males. The GCRDA had received a call from a female advising that her boyfriend was pulling a U-Haul trailer and had been drinking.

When officers, assisted by a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy, arrived they made contact with the boyfriend, Andrew Kuhlenbeck, 25, of Silver City, and a 61-year-old male victim from Bayard, according to an SCPD incident report. Kuhlenbeck told an officer he was towing a U-Haul trailer and was upset at the way the victim ahead of him was driving, so at the stoplight at Walmart he pulled up behind the victim and began honking. The victim exited his vehicle and came back to Kuhlenbeck's vehicle and began yelling at him, Kuhlenbeck said, and at that time, the report stated, "He (Kuhlenbeck) got out of his vehicle and beat (victim's) ass to defend himself." The officer stated in his report that while speaking with him, Kuhlenbeck was highly upset and had a red face and red eyes, and the officer could smell an odor of alcohol coming from his person.

While the victim was sitting in his vehicle being interviewed by another officer, Kuhlenbeck approached the victim and began yelling at him. The report stated that Kuhlenbeck was uncompliant as officers attempted to place handcuffs on him and only after being escorted to the ground were the officers able to take him into custody. He was placed in a police vehicle and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance and his vehicle and U-Haul trailer were towed.

Another officer attempted to interview the victim, but having to deal with Kuhlenbeck, who was in the victim's face yelling and cussing and being noncompliant with the officers' commands to stay back and put his hands behind his back for cuffing, precluded an interview at that time. However, a named female who was with Kuhlenbeck earlier on Highway 15, said Kuhlenbeck swerved and almost crashed the U-Haul and then left her on the side of the road after she and he were involved in a domestic. It was she who made the original call to GCRDA advising them of Kuhlenbeck's driving.

The officer then interviewed a 34-year-old female witness who stated, the report said, that she saw the incident and observed Kuhlenbeck pull up to the victim at the traffic light and the victim got out of his vehicle and approached Kuhlenbeck's driver side window and Kuhlenbeck got out of his vehicle and began punching the victim. The witness stated the victim "started the altercation during the incident."

The victim refused to pursue charges and also refused medical transport after he was seen by EMS. Kuhlenbeck was placed under arrest and charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and aggravated DUI. While at GRMC for medical clearance, he blew two alcohol-measuring breath samples of .19 and .21. He was booked into the Grant County Detention Center that afternoon and released at 8:30 p.m., according to GCDC staff.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top