GRMC Governing Board met 012722

By Mary Alice Murphy

After about a three-hour executive session, the Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board, made up of the five Grant County Commissioners Chris Ponce, Javier “Harvey” Salas, Alicia Edwards who serves as chair of the GRMC board, Billy Billings and Harry Browne, came back into open session.

Prior to going into closed session, the governing board members recognized Yvette Escudero for 30 years of service to GRMC, serving in patient financial services; Diane Silva for 15 years of service, now in environmental services; Christopher Foelker for 10 years of service, now in maintenance and Elizabeth Coffey for five years of service with EMS (emergency medical services).

Governing Board Member Billings left after they came out of executive session due to a prior appointment.

Mike Lieb, HealthTechS3 regional manager, thanked the board for letting him speak first, as he had to be in Tucson for another meeting in a few hours, said he had a couple of items to report. “I have mixed news. We are going to let Greg (Interim Chief Financial Officer Brickner) go home. He’s been here a year. We would be more than pleased to work with him again. But he probably would like to go see his family. He’s not leaving yet. His replacement will be coming on February 21. Paul Rogers will be the interim in place by the time the board meets next month, while Greg is still here. I expect everything to go well.” He thanked Brickner for his service.

“On the strategic plan, we are at the point where we need to schedule a retreat,” Leib said. “Julie Haynes, who has done all the interviews with you and with senior staff, usually does these retreats, but, due to a medical condition is not allowed to travel at this time, so Faith Jones will facilitate the retreat. Julie will do the background work. You will have a big notebook, with all the data you need. Ideally, we would like to set the retreat between March 28 and April 15. We still have preparation work to do. We’re working on a draft strategic plan for you. We will need eight hours total. I would like to see the first four hours in an afternoon for you to look at the data in the draft plan, so we’re not doing it be committee. Then we’ll have dinner or snacks and the next morning, you will split into small groups for four hours to work on the plan. Right now, the draft is already 61 pages. After you work on it, you will approve the plan at a later meeting. Kathleen (Chief Executive Officer Cahill) and we will develop a management action plan. I think the March board meeting, maybe we could meet that afternoon and then the next morning. The next board meeting is March 24. Would that be acceptable to all of you to start that afternoon and then the next morning?”

All the board members present agreed to that, and Edwards said that Billings had confirmed the dates by text to her.

Lieb said the last piece to meet regulatory requirements is that hospital boards are required to do a self-evaluation survey and “then we build a board improvement plan. It will take you a few minutes to do the survey and then we’ll identify the parts that you need help with.”

The next report came from GRMC Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Cahill. She said they had revised their organizational chart. “It is outlined by functions and covers everything clinical up through (Chief Nursing Officer) Kelly (Rodriguez), financial up through the chief financial officer, quality up through the chief quality officer and everything else is up to me.”

She said a grant received by GRMC and Hidalgo Medical Services

(HMS) would address community coordination for behavioral health. “We have already contacted the Grant County Detention Center. There are several deliverables that will benefit us, not only the patients. 1) It will improve care for Covid patients across the care continuum, with patients, families and caregivers; 2) It will improve safety and quality of care and avoid duplicative care; and 3) It will develop a robust registry and sharing of aggregated patient data. The grant amount will be an annual $100,000, and it should be allocated toward the end of March or early April. The hospital is in the midst of Joint Commission survey readiness. We are in a 90-day window that began Jan. 1. Every department is intimately involved in the preparations. We are working with the USDA $2.5 million to pay for the roof repairs and HVAC system assessment. We also received $2.2 million from the governor’s office for the Labor and Delivery renovations, which are well underway. The roof is actually ahead of schedule, and Kelly has met with the Labor and Delivery contractors. Our surgery department is open, and everything is going well there. We are preparing to begin the strategic plan, which is a comprehensive process. Our staff is now 100 percent in compliance with the vaccines and boosters. CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid) mandated last fall that every staff member be fully vaccinated with the booster or have an exemption. Within a few days we were in complete compliance. We would have been fined $5,000 per employee per day, but we are now in full compliance.”

“We are moving forward with negotiations for a new partner for the Cancer Center,” Cahill reported.

Rodriguez presented her CNO report. “I have good news. Through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement grant, we were awarded funding for community outreach related to a Covid initiative. A student nurse came to me looking for a project, so we created a package with masks, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and a PCR test. We put together 480 kits and they went to SPIN, Beginning Years, the Gospel Mission, El Refugio and Healthy Kids programs. Robin Stewart, a bachelor’s prepared capstone student did an amazing job and got it done.”

In clinical, she said she is working with new directors in lab, imaging, rehab, wellness and dietary and working on clinical issues in each area to improve efficiencies, which will in turn improve patient care.

“We are looking at the entire scope of clinical services, with a strong focus that we want to get into the schools that are closest to us to recruit and attract their graduates into our program. We are very competitive,” Rodriguez said. “We onboarded nine graduate nurses from Western New Mexico University into our residency program. They are not yet working as full nurses, but they will continue working until February 10, when they will go into a preceptor program within the area where they’ll be working. The match for the Labor and Delivery is moving forward. I met with the architect, and we went room by room in the maternal-child area to make sure we bring them all up to meet code as we move into an area that hasn’t been utilized in about four years. On your agenda for approval is our electronic health records programs for the physical therapy department, which has been using only paper records. We are starting implementation on our EMR as soon as we get out of this session and have a clear answer to our next steps. As we continue to move ourselves into better project management, I’m working with a group of individuals on better project management. This is imperative to move projects at departmental levels. As I recognize someone every month, this month I want to recognize Mike Ybarra, who has worked in the hospital for 22 years, in the laboratory for 20 of those. He is our histotech, meaning for everything thing pathology is running, he is preparing those slides. He is the only person in the organization who can do this. Hopefully, we can bring people on to learn from Mike so that we have a little bit of backup.”

Edwards said her interaction with Robin was extremely positive. “I have gotten well over half the kits out to people who would not otherwise have had access to them.”

Interim CFO Greg Brickner gave the next report. He, too, recognized Yvette Escudero for her many years of service to the financial department. “She is the leader of the team for PFS (?) function.”

Brickner said the hospital had issued merit increases in the amount of about $500,000 in salaries to reward staff members. “It varied from about 0 percent to 4 percent, with an average of about 2.64 percent depending on the person’s evaluation by his or her manager. We also gave raises to all our employees in August, so to date we have invested about $2.5 million in our employees.” He said he has been working since he has been at Gila Regional to squelch the rumor that the hospital doesn’t pay well.

He showed a chart of how GRMC ranks with other nearby hospitals. The average pay for RNs at GRMC in Silver City, NM, is now at $42.14 an hour, compared to hospitals in El Paso, TX, where the average is $41.76, in Albuquerque, where the average is $41.42, Las Cruces at $37.06 and Tucson, AZ, at $36.62. He said, of course, it doesn’t go as high as the $56.10 in San Francisco, CA, but “Silver City is a very affordable place to live. So, coming to work at Gila Regional is a great option for registered nurses.” He noted if an RN were to move from Albuquerque to Silver City, the cost of living would provide a saving of almost $12,000. “It’s a very good reason for an RN in Albuquerque to come on down and talk to Kelly and apply for one of our open positions. To compare a different staff position—environmental services—the average at GRMC is $15.27 an hour versus $11.94 an hour in Albuquerque.”

Brickner pointed to the careers page at grmc.org, where more than 100 positions need to be filled.

He talked about hospital volume trends. “We have stable volume trends from December, although the OR (operating room) dropped a bit, so discharges were down, too.”

“The financial strength index is in good shape,” Brickner said. “It stands at 2.46 as compared to negative 7.76 last year.”

December was a profitable month for the hospital, he said. “We had a profit in EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) of $593,000, versus a budgeted loss of $62,000, and a profit of $2.3 million in the prior year. Last year, we had some grants that had come through, so it inflated last year. Overall, we’re still doing better than last year. The net net profit was $244,000 versus $216,000 budgeted. I budgeted the roof, not knowing when it was going to come through, so I spread it out over the fourth quarter. Now that the roof project is underway, we will see those grant monies come through later this year. For the full fiscal year, we were $676,000 positive versus a $931,000 loss last year.”

Edwards said: “Clearly the hospital financial status is blazingly good compared to where we were a couple of years ago, but there are other factors deeply affecting our hospital and all hospitals. We are still fragile because of staffing, the supply chain and particularly for our hospital we have lots deferred maintenance and capital expenses coming up. The news is good, but we cannot let up now. We have a lot of work to do over probably the next decade.”

Brickner agreed and said GRMC is digging out from under about a decade of losses. “Just as we have invested in our employees, we have to invest in our physical plant, our computers and a long list of contracts we’re looking for approval on today. Some are a new expense or offsetting another expense, and we have a lot of expense pressure. Our budget goal is to break even and invest where we can to help correct the last decade of lack of investment.”

Browne asked who would be giving next month’s report.

“I don’t know,” Brickner replied. “I’ll definitely be preparing it, because it has to be in your packet before Paul Rogers gets here. I’ll be here that week with him. We will also have the audit presentation. Tom Dingus will be reporting remotely and I’ll be helping with that. We’ll probably tag team.”

Edwards presented the chief of staff report on behalf of Dr. Brian Robinson. The following items were presented for approval: the credentialing report, the revised CRNA privilege form, the quality assessment and performance improvement plan, the performance improvement committee charter and the infection control plan. A list of updates for information only included: the Medical Staff Services Department is in the process of revising all privilege forms, ensuring measurable criteria attached; Medical Staff Services and Quality departments are working together to revamp the provider quality monitoring process, creating a new review schedule, new quality measures and corresponding scorecard for each provider.

Edwards also listed the medical staff committees that met in December and January, which included the Medical Executive Committee, the Credentials Committee, the Peer Review Committee, the Bylaws Committee, as well as the departments that met including Medicine, Perinatal and Surgery.

Seventeen items were presented under new business for approval. Governing Board members approved the first six, which included: the medical staff credentialing reports, the revised CRNA privilege form, the quality assessment and performance improvement plan, the performance improvement committee charter and the infection control plan, as well as the GRMC hospital organizational chart.

The seventh item considered a professional service agreement with Dr. Roberto Carreon, which was tabled, as Cahill was unable to get his approval before the meeting due to his being out of town.

Governing board members approved a fourth amendment to a software license equipment and services agreement with API Healthcare Corporation for human resources employee time-management software and systems. Brickner said it runs “our time clocks until we receive new time clocks this summer.”

Browne asked why it was an annual agreement and Brickner said the company would not let the hospital stop the agreement early. “There are several like that. If you want in now, you pay the full price.”

The next governing board approval came for an equipment repair services agreement with Fuji Endoscopes for repair service of all colonoscopes and gastroscopes at GRMC. Brickner explained it is a maintenance contract being put in place for the new scopes the hospital has received.

Members approved the purchase of temperature and humidity monitoring sensors from SensoScientific, which included equipment and software for continuous humidity and temperature monitoring for GRMC OR suites. Cachill said it includes the monitoring, the data storage training, technical support and all alerts to appropriate staff if anything goes out of compliance. “It ensures the OR is in compliance with temperature and humidity.”

The following item addressed the computerized management system hosted services agreement with Facilities Survey Inc. for asset management and tagging via electronic tracking/work order software. Cahill explained it provides the work order system that provides ticketing and documentation for repairs and preventive maintenance. “It works in concert with our asset management system and for tracking upgrades and for tracking for equipment that is taken out of service when it requires repairs and when it is put back into service.” It covers four years for $49,700, including the initiation fee the first year. Brickner said the system would also help with the audit issue. “It won’t fix everything, but it will take about one-third of my audit issue away.”

Governing board members approved the system agreement.

Next came a fire door replacement proposal with DH Pace/Overhead Door of Albuquerque, for installation of five hollow metal doors. Cahill said this proposal and the next proposal for fire door repair with the same company are tied together, but the second contract is for materials and labor to remediate doors and doorways to meet fire marshal specification. These are separate contracts and also includes the labeling of doors, which is a requirement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. “We have to replace a bunch of our doors because they do not meet the fire marshal specifications.”

Both proposals were approved.

The next item of new business addressed the master services agreement with purchase from Net Health for electronic medical records for outpatient rehab. Brickner explained it would modernize the electronic medical records in the physical therapy department and bring it up to standard. Governing members approved the agreement.

Resolution 2022-01 addressed the annual Open Meetings Act approval. Edwards noted a slight change to the regular meeting to be held on the fourth Thursday of the month rather than the last Thursday of the month, which caused some last year to be on the fifth Thursday.

Browne asked about the executive sessions. “Does this include mention of our usual executive sessions on the Tuesday prior to the Thursday meeting? I propose inserting a new paragraph 3, which will require renumbering the following paragraphs, to say: ‘Regular executive sessions will be held at 4:30 p.m. on the Tuesday before the fourth Thursday of the month but may be subject to change.’” The members approved the change and the OMA resolution.

The following resolution considered the pending clinical engineering services agreement with Agiliti Health Inc. Cahill said the contract has three prongs, one for asset management, the RPM (Author’s Note: I don’t know this acronym – it could mean several things) contract and education for an uncertified employee. “The asset management part will identify every piece of equipment in the facility, the lifetime of the equipment, when it is end of life, when it needs preventive maintenance and it’s all computerized. It will provide education to certify a technician that is required for the preventative maintenance.” She said it needs to be approved, but there is still a part that hasn’t come back, but it won’t change the money or the term of the contract.

Brickner said the equipment is biomedical equipment and “specifically gets me asset tracking and gets me about 80 percent toward the audit finding fix.”

“And we’ll suddenly know what we have and when it will die,” Edwards noted.

Browne asked what the price is. Cahill said it’s right at $1 million for the five years of the contract. “There is some variability depending on the needs of our equipment. We will have to buy parts and labor for repairs and travel will be on top of that. The contract will have to be managed and watched closely. When they send in a tech, it’s at an hourly rate. It allows me to look at the life of a piece of equipment and will help us keep the management plan updated and to know when we need to replace it. It is a requirement for compliance. This type of contract always has variables because the hospital hasn’t done an assessment management piece before this. The type of contract always has open ends on the variables.”

Brickner noted the hospital does have a current contract but once this one is in place, that one will go away and offset some of the expense.

Edwards asked: “It’s $200,000 a year, plus parts, labor and travel. What is the $200,000 getting us? And who is responsible to manage it?”

Cahill said the $200,000 is for software and data management and the director of plant facilities would be responsible to manage it. “They put everything into a big spreadsheet. They manage the system and send us triggers based on the manufacturer’s recommendations. We are responsible as well. Dexter should go in and keep up with it. Part of the money is also the education piece for our technicians to get certified over about two years. Even if we have a tech on site, we may need to bring in a specialist.”

Browne asked: “How would you, if you were in our shoes, monitor the management of this contract?”

Cahill said the governing board could ask for monthly or quarterly basis. “I would recommend a quarterly report that also has the PMs (preventive maintenance). I, as CEO, would want to know what’s going on daily or weekly.”

Brickner said the governing board could approve a limit on extra expenses, such as no more than $400,000 a year and that covers the base and whatever else. “In accounting and compliance, we could stay within that limit.”

Ponce said: “With this contract, our equipment will be maintained, it will address our audit finding and the CEO has said they will monitor it. I feel good with this as it is.”

Edwards suggested the limit, and if something major happens they can come back to the board for permission to spend more.

Salas said he understands the equipment needs to be properly calibrated. “And for our own liability, we’re putting a live person at risk, if it’s not properly maintained. We need this contract.”

“We will track it very closely,” Cahill said. “But it is imperative to have something in place. If the costs were to go above the $400,000 limit, we want it to say it would have to be with board approval.”

Browne asked for quarterly reports and Cahill agreed. Governing board members approved the contract.

The last item up for approval was the P and P. Cahill said as far as she knows the only policy needing to be approved is the Covid vaccination policy that is required by the Center for Disease Control and CMS and the governor’s mandate, as well as criteria for exemptions. Members approved it.

The meeting adjourned.