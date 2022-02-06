Update: Possible Highway 15 incident

By Roger Lanse

UPDATE: (2/7/22 – 10 a.m.) According to Chief Portillo no officers were injured. Report coming out today.

A resident who lives along Highway 15 north of Silver City texted the Beat stating that she observed a Silver City Police Department vehicle being towed down toward Silver City at approximately 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 6, 2022. She said, she also saw an ambulance, a New Mexico State Police vehicle, and three other law enforcement vehicles headed up Highway 15 about an hour before. She wondered what was going on.

The Beat was able to determine from unofficial sources that SCPD officers were in pursuit of another vehicle up Highway 15 toward Pinos Altos when the vehicle they were chasing crashed and one of the SCPD vehicles was damaged.

As more information becomes available it will be posted.