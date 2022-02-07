Fatal roll-over near North Hurley

On February 6, 2022 at approximately 4:58pm, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies, Volunteer Fire and EMS units were dispatched to U.S. Highway 180 East between the 124/125 Mileposts in the North Hurley area in regards to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies observed a single vehicle rollover involving an SUV with multiple occupants including two adults and three children. The driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. The remaining adult and one of the children sustained significant injury and were transported for immediate medical attention. Two children received medical attention for unspecified injury.

At the current time, alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The investigation into this matter will remain active pending completion of the Office of the Medical Investigator's report.

Sheriff Gomez and his staff wish to offer our condolences to the family of the deceased.