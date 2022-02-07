New Mexico CAP Entity met in regular session 020122

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first item of business of the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity at its 2022 regular (virtual) meeting addressed the election of officers.

Chairman Billy Billings, representing Grant County, agreed to serve in the position again after being nominated and approved. Haydn Forward, representing Catron County, agreed to be vice-chair, and John Sweetser, representing Luna County, agreed to be secretary, after their nominations and member approval.

Howard Hutchinson, representing the San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District, gave a report on House Bill 200, which was passed at the 2021 New Mexico legislative session. It took away the authority of the NM CAP Entity, as the successor to the Southwest New Mexico Study Group as listed in the Arizona Water Settlements Act, to advise the Interstate Stream Commission on use of the federal funding allocated to New Mexico and now residing in the New Mexico Unit Fund. The authority was handed to the Water Trust Board, which was "named as the successor," taking the authority away from the NM CAP Entity, which has meeting minutes showing the direct legal succession.

Hutchinson said he has received questions, including from the Grant County Commission, on when the Water Trust Board (WTB) will have applications ready to spend the NM Unit Fund money in the four-county region.

Billing said: "I talked to Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director and the only representative of the four-county area on the 16-member board) yesterday. Several entities want to be heard more completely. I want to have a public hearing in the area. We want a hearing to make sure the comments that were given in response to the change of authority were understood. Priscilla still has concerns about entities such as the ditch associations and the smaller municipalities and water associations that don't have the wherewithal to submit an application or administer the funding. She also doesn't want to see the money spent too quickly but wants to see it matched with other sources to make sure it is spent wisely. I also talked to Anthony Gutierrez (former NM CAP Entity executive director) and he said there has been no movement on the funding. The Water Trust Board has met, but hasn't provided any information to the ISC, as far as he knows."

Dominique Work, ISC legal bureau chief, said that the ISC knows very little, but what they have heard comports with what Billings said. "The ISC didn't think it should be part of public comment but that we should be allowed to comment as an agency. As far as I know there has been little communication since then, if any."

Billings said a concern of his and of several others going in was that the Water Trust Board was a bureaucracy, basically unrepresentative of this area, and the process of applying for and allocating the funds would be slow in coming. "This seems to be bearing out in my opinion."

Hutchinson said he had hoped Aaron Sera, who as Deming city manager serves on the entity, would be on the call, because he mentioned last year that the chair of the Senate Finance Committee was very concerned about how the bill passed through the Legislature and wanted to add language to the bill. "We don't really have representation from southwest New Mexico. Priscilla is the environmental representative, so she is not really representing us, but rather the environmental groups in the area. We, as the San Francisco Water Conservation District, went through submitting an application to the Water Trust Board. It was not an easy process. We are in level 3, which means there are three gauntlets to go through. It is a time-consuming process, with a lot of hurdles to go through. I'm not sure if the Water Trust Board will use the same applications for HB 200."

Jim Massengill, alternate for the city of Deming, said Deming issued public comments to the HB 200 process. "We heard at that time that this area would be part of the regular Water Trust Board process."

Billings said he questions whether the comment from the NM CAP Entity was heard.

Forward asked if Lucero had let Billings know how many comments were received.

Billings said he used to know how many were received, "but I don't remember. I will ask."

Allen Campbell, representing the Gila Hot Springs Ditch Association said: "When we set up as the New Mexico CAP Entity, one of our requests was that the ISC would keep us apprised of the value of the funds in a timely manner. I would like an answer to that question."

Work said the ISC submitted a report to the Legislature on Nov. 15, with the amount at that time. "I believe that document is available on our website. Also, if you go to the ISC website, look at staff reports for the ISC meetings. We just had one on Jan. 26."

Campbell said he had not tried to access those reports. "It is a federal agreement that it should be sent to us, not that we would have to search for it. We should still be issued this."

Work said the only part invested by the state is $46 million, which has had a $23.9 million market increase. The total interest is $1.9 million, in addition to the $23.9 million. "I will send the report to Mr. Billings."

The next item on the agenda addressed the Open Meeting Act annual resolution. "I talked to Anthony about this," Billings said. "We will try to schedule the next meeting when he can be here. There are two changes to the OMA. The first item states that all meetings will be held in the Grant County Commission chambers, unless otherwise indicated in the meeting notice. I think we can strike that, as it is easier to meet virtually."

Campbell concurred.

"The second item to change is that regular meetings will take place monthly on the first Tuesday of the month, unless otherwise changed by the NM CAP Entity," Billings said. "At this point, we are meeting annually, so we should strike that portion."

Members approved the OMA with the changes.

During the Roundtable discussion among entity members, Joe Runyan, representing the Gila Farm Ditch, said he wanted to make sure he was put on the list of attendees.

Billings said he would get the fund information from Work, who said she had just emailed it to him, and would disseminate it to the members.

For the next meeting, the members set it as the first Tuesday in February 2023, unless special circumstances arise.

The meeting adjourned.