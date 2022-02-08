Man with four warrants flees officers

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Silver City Police Department officers observed Matthew Grijalva, 29, of Silver City, sitting in a black Chevy 4dr sedan in the Grinder Mill parking lot on W. College Avenue. Officers had prior knowledge of Grijalva due to his having four outstanding warrants, according to a SCPD Incident Report. One warrant was out of district court for failing to comply with conditions of his probation; the other three were out of magistrate court for violation of a restraining order; resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer; and traffic offenses.

As one of the responding officers attempted to make a traffic stop of Grijalva's vehicle, it backed up nearly striking the officer's vehicle. Then Grijalva's vehicle went forward nearly striking another officer who was walking toward that vehicle. Then, the report stated, Grijalva began traveling east on College Avenue.

A hot pursuit at high rates of speed followed through the northeast section of town, with Grijalva ending up at the intersection of Newsham Street and Pinos Altos Road, passing through the R&L gas station, before heading north on PA Road at speeds of 60-80 mph in both southbound and northbound lanes, the report said.

Although traffic was reported as light, because of the speeds involved and the dangerous way Grijalva was driving, officers left off the chase north of Pinos Altos, continuing at reduced speeds even though Grijalva's vehicle was out of sight.

Coming around a curve, the report stated, officers saw steam and smoke coming from a ditch on the west side of the highway. Exiting their vehicles, officers discovered both Grijalva's vehicle and an officer's pursuing patrol unit had crashed into a tree. The driver of the patrol unit was out of his vehicle and had Grijalva on his stomach on the ground giving him verbal commands. At that time, the reporting officer holstered his firearm and placed Grijalva under arrest and escorted him up the incline where he was placed in the back of the officer's patrol unit.

Officers also spoke to Maribel Dominguez, 36, of the same Silver City address, who was a front seat passenger in Grijalva's vehicle. "When attempting to ask Maribel about the incident, Maribel stated I could talk to Mathew about the incident. Maribel did not complain of any injuries as a result of the incident," officers stated in the report.

Grijalva was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center where he refused to be treated. According to the report, while escorting Grijalva back to his patrol unit in the GRMC parking lot, Grijalva refused to comply with the officer's commands to enter his patrol unit, however after a bit he did comply. He was taken to SCPD for paperwork and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. He did not complain of any injuries associated with the incident.

Grijalva was charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer; driving with a revoked license; and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to GCDC staff. Grijalva remains in custody under a no bond hold.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top