Man with four warrants flees officers

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Silver City Police Department officers observed Matthew Grijalva, 29, of Silver City, sitting in a black Chevy 4dr sedan in the Grinder Mill parking lot on W. College Avenue. Officers had prior knowledge of Grijalva due to his having four outstanding warrants, according to a SCPD Incident Report. One warrant was out of district court for failing to comply with conditions of his probation; the other three were out of magistrate court for violation of a restraining order; resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer; and traffic offenses.

As one of the responding officers attempted to make a traffic stop of Grijalva's vehicle, it backed up nearly striking the officer's vehicle. Then Grijalva's vehicle went forward nearly striking another officer who was walking toward that vehicle. Then, the report stated, Grijalva began traveling east on College Avenue.

A hot pursuit at high rates of speed followed through the northeast section of town, with Grijalva ending up at the intersection of Newsham Street and Pinos Altos Road, passing through the R&L gas station, before heading north on PA Road at speeds of 60-80 mph in both southbound and northbound lanes, the report said.

Although traffic was reported as light, because of the speeds involved and the dangerous way Grijalva was driving, officers left off the chase north of Pinos Altos, continuing at reduced speeds even though Grijalva's vehicle was out of sight.

Coming around a curve, the report stated, officers saw steam and smoke coming from a ditch on the west side of the highway. Exiting their vehicles, officers discovered both Grijalva's vehicle and an officer's pursuing patrol unit had crashed into a tree. The driver of the patrol unit was out of his vehicle and had Grijalva on his stomach on the ground giving him verbal commands. At that time, the reporting officer holstered his firearm and placed Grijalva under arrest and escorted him up the incline where he was placed in the back of the officer's patrol unit.

Officers also spoke to Maribel Dominguez, 36, of the same Silver City address, who was a front seat passenger in Grijalva's vehicle. "When attempting to ask Maribel about the incident, Maribel stated I could talk to Mathew about the incident. Maribel did not complain of any injuries as a result of the incident," officers stated in the report.

Grijalva was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center where he refused to be treated. According to the report, while escorting Grijalva back to his patrol unit in the GRMC parking lot, Grijalva refused to comply with the officer's commands to enter his patrol unit, however after a bit he did comply. He was taken to SCPD for paperwork and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. He did not complain of any injuries associated with the incident.

Grijalva was charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer; driving with a revoked license; and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to GCDC staff. Grijalva remains in custody under a no bond hold.