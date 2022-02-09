Town proposes to update nuisance ordinance

By Roger Lanse

Mayor Ken Ladner and District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. co-sponsored a notice of intent to adopt an ordinance designed to define in the town code what constitutes a "nuisance," whether it be a noise, a smell, a sight, a defacing, noxious weeds, something potentially dangerous, or a myriad of other things found offensive by one or a number of residents.

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince spoke in opposition to the proposed ordinance, summarizing, "The consequence and severity of this proposed ordinance have such far-reaching implications that it would be reckless to limit its debate to mere weeks, scheduled for February 22, let alone how many changes would disproportionately affect and excessively punish our community's working poor, artists, do-it-yourselfers, religious observers, gardeners, musicians, craftspeople, and cultural creators.

"Let's avoid the overreach of another shipping container ban or backyard chicken backlash and work on each proposed change separately by extending the time for inclusion and participation beyond February 22. If we tackle two of these changes per meeting, we could complete this ordinance in five meetings.

"Or, more immediately, separate what our town's officials need for abatement with a further Notice of Intent to amend only Article 1, section 32 3-9, which I would be far more comfortable to address in such short time.

"For these reasons, I propose a friendly amendment to the date of final adoption on page 17 to no earlier than May 3rd, 2022."

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano stated she could not support waiting until May to vote on the proposed NOI.

Town attorney Jim Reynolds pointed out the earliest the NOI could be voted on would be March 8, 2022, not February 22, which satisfied Prince's and Cano's concern that the public be given a little more time to react to the proposed amendment.

Assistant Town Manager James Marshall stated the proposed ordinance is similar to nuisance ordinances in Las Cruces and Deming. He said many of the sections in this NOI are the same as the existing ordinances in the town's code book. Marshall countered each of Prince's comments, saying, "I think this is a good ordinance. The basic changes in this ordinance that the citizens will see is a clear definition of the process that, on both sides, if you want something abated you are going to be able to see that it can move and how it moves."

Ray informed council that Walmart is now "monitoring you to see if you are wearing a mask or not wearing a mask" and that he saw some kind of record-keeping. He again reiterated his stance of allowing people to do what they want in regards to wearing a mask. "You mind your own business and I'll mind my own business." Ray also wanted to know why there were no flags, either American or New Mexican, flying at the courthouse.

Prince talked to council via telephone stating that he would be returning before the end of the month. He is in Florida taking care of a family emergency.

Michael Sproul spoke to council about the town's facemask ordinance saying that the city shouldn't be ordering the wearing of masks unless the town can prove the mask actually helps. He concluded by saying when the town uses a police-enforced mandate to "push a point" rather than giving residents the information and letting them make the decision, the constitutionality of the order must be questioned.

Silver City Police Department Chief Freddy Portillo came before council to report on crime statistics. He stated there were two homicides in 2020 and none in 2021; 10 forcible rapes in 2020 and 10 in 2021; three robberies in 2020 and one in 2021; aggravated assaults were up in 2021 over 2020, 49 to 46; simple assaults were down from 72 in 2020 to 54 in 2021; domestic assaults and batteries were down in 2021 to 139 from 2020's 148; and the total number of arrests plus charges were down to 99 in 2021 from 2020's 136.

Total number of burglaries and breaking and enterings, Portillo said, for both residential and business categories, were down significantly in 2021 to 48 from 2020's 105; thefts from motor vehicles were up slightly in 2021 over 2020, 36 from 20; while shoplifting incidents were down in 2021 from 2020, 77 to 100. There were 313 roadway crashes in 2021 and 250 in 2020 while 78 private property crashes were reported in 2021 and 76 in 2020. Injuries resulting from vehicle crashes in 2020 were 48, and 77 in 2021, and there was one fatality in 2020 and none in 2021.

Three intersections were pointed out by Portillo as being the most crash-intensive in town: Highway 180 and 32nd Street Bypass, Swan Street and Silver Heights Blvd., and Hudson Street and Silver Heights Blvd.

Portillo reported 11,480 calls for service in 2020, while 10,914 occurred in 2021; self-initiated calls reached 28,702 in 2020 and 27,154 in 2021. In 2020, 4,404 citations were issued against 3,699 in 2021. Arrests were 1,068 in 2020 and 1,188 in 2021.

DWI arrests are on the rise in Silver City, Portillo said. In 2018, 53 arrests occurred, 65 in 2019, 71 in 2020, and 101 in 2021. He said they are seeing more drug induced DWI than in the past.

According to Portillo, two detectives are assigned to a multi-agency narcotics task force and in 2021, from July through December, 92 cases were opened by these two detectives and 2.72 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,194 fentanyl pills, 11.95 grams of heroin, 3 ounces. of cocaine, and 1.1 pounds of Psylocybin mushrooms were seized. Also seized were 36 firearms.

Strategies to address offenses, especially those that are on the rise, include, Portillo said, more plainclothes operations, supervisors going over goals and objectives, and looking at trends that are going up. They will use many of the strategies they used last year but continue to make adjustments to increase visibility and be a little more creative in performing operations.