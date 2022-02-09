Bataan Rededication Ceremony meeting held on Feb. 1, 2022

[Editor’s Note: This author was late to the meeting due to a prior meeting. Thanks to Al Gamboa for sharing his recording.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Toward the beginning of the Bataan Rededication Ceremony meeting on Feb. 1, 2022, Donnie Turner, who has been instrumental in getting this rededication ceremony going in order to honor those who served in the Bataan Death March, said: “All I want to do is remember those who served.”

Alfred Ogas has organized the committee of many members who are working on various portions of the upcoming 80th anniversary ceremony to take place at Bataan Memorial Park on April 9, 2022, 80 years after the day the march began in 1942.

Laura Howell, who is helping with graphics and communications, said a QR code will be on the program, as well as on some of the exhibits at the memorial. The QR code will lead to enhanced details about people who served, as well as history of the march. The information will be housed on the Silver City Museum website.

Ogas asked the members to talk about the walk/run. Elizabeth Lopez and her husband Mike will be in charge of the walk/run, based on what she has done with the Heroes’ Walk/Run out of Hurley to Deming.

“The walk/run will start at the Memorial parking lot,” Lopez said. “It will then go to the left, and then to the right into the Fort Bayard campus, left at the Quonset hut, and all the way around the Fort Bayard National Cemetery. It will be maybe 2½-3 miles.”

Ogas said the Sheriff’s Department had agreed to provide ATVs to lead the walkers and runners. He noted it would be nice to have the flags set up in the cemetery during the walk/run.

He also said Baca’s Funeral Home will provide small American flags for the walkers and runners to carry.

“With the registration do you want to have it that day or before the day?” Ogas said.

She suggested that day and have them sign their name and sign a waiver.

Discussion ensued on how many T-shirts would need to be ordered, and whether they would be given free to the runners and walkers and if there should be enough to sell to others also.

Jason Quimby, WNMU veterans affairs officer, suggested it be a 5K run, which would bring out runners wanting to participate.

Gamboa said people will come from out-of-town for such runs.

Ogas confirmed that it should be a 5K run and a 2-mile walk.

Quimby said when he held the 14-mile run for the Bataan run out of WNMU in 2021, he gave out challenge coins, and that they aren’t too expensive.

Ogas asked what information should be put out on advertising the walk and run.

Howell said flyers will go out and posters will also be created with the information. She also said she thought it would be easier for people to register ahead of time for the walk/run, especially to know how many T-shirts to order and what sizes.

Santa Clara Trustee Olga Amador is in charge of the planned fiesta for the commemoration. It will take place in the parking lot at the memorial. “We have applications for vendors and other booths at the City Hall in Santa Clara. We are hoping for at least 20 vendors, including information booths, food, Republicans and Democrats.”

Ogas said Freeport McMoran will provide a large generator for the booths, the musicians and the speakers. “The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with music starting at 11 a.m., including Angelica Padilla and Illusion Band.”

He suggested prior registration for the walk/run, but last-minute registrations could take place at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. walk/run.

On the topic of the parade, Romeo Cruz, Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce director, told Ogas he already has seven or eight floats that want to participate. The Silver City High School Band will be part of the parade, and Cobre High School has also been contacted. New Mexico National Guard also has been contacted to participate.

“The parade will start in Santa Clara and travel to Bataan Memorial Park, starting at noon,” Ogas said.

Gamboa said he thought that Fort Bliss might send their band to participate.

Howell talked about what the renovation of the Bataan Memorial will include. “There will be six kiosks around the edge and a rededication plaque will be part of the ceremony.” She said Grant County Planning and Community Development Director Priscilla Shoup is working on that, in addition to overseeing the renovations of the memorial, which are being funded by Grant County.

Ogas told the Beat that Silver City has donated $5,000 toward the rededication ceremony and Freeport has also pledged $7,500 plus the use of the generator. Those wishing to donate to the expenses of the ceremony may go through the Grant County Community Foundation at https://www.grantcountycommunityfoundation.org/fiscal-sponsees-2-1 .