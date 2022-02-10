Free rapid covid tests available for Hurley residents

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular town meeting February 8, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance of the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Councilors, Freddie Rodriguez, Nanette Day and Mateo Madrid. Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes was not in attendance at the beginning of the meeting.

They approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input

Wayne Kleck addressed the council about the problem with loose dogs. He expressed concern because they didn't have an animal control officer. The town has been advertising but no one has applied. Kleck said maybe they should offer more money for the position, and someone might apply.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included the minutes from the meeting held January 19, 2022, and reports from maintenance, clerk, fire department, animal control, code enforcement, police, and judges. Darlene McBride, clerk's office, announced the free rapid covid tests available for free at the town hall. Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes joined the meeting at the time of the vote.

Hurley pride committee gave an update. The flags on the arch had been stolen but had already been replaced.

Neighborhood watch gave an update. They have neighborhood watch signs that can be purchased by residents.

The council approved resolution no. 13-2021-2022. The resolution concerned the sale of excess vehicles the fire department had. Another one was added to the list, 1995 jeep Cherokee. The fire department said there were roughly 10 vehicles and one fire truck. There will be ads in both the Silver City Daily Press and Deming newspaper.

The council approved resolution no. 14-2021-2022. This resolution concerned the adjustments to the third quarter budget. McBride explained the amount had not changed just moved to different accounts. A $20,000 grant went into the general fund but was for parks and recreation and had to be moved to that account.

The council approved the hire of a police officer, Roberto Lopez. It is contingent upon his passing the background check.

Mayor and council reports

Maynes spoke briefly about the new cannabis ordinance and requested a work session to address it. The ordinance needs more clarity and detail. The council set up a work session for February 22, 2022. Maynes also addressed quotes for the new trash bins. He said he is still getting quotes and will present them when he gets them all.

Mayor Stevens said he had attended the meeting concerning the wastewater treatment upgrade and repair. He said they had decided not to move forward until a current proposal was made that included all three communities, Hurley, Bayard and Santa Clara. The old proposal was done four years ago and didn't include Hurley.

The next regular meeting will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

A work session for the cannabis ordinance will be held February 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm

Meeting adjourned.