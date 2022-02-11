Suspect in Dollar General robbery taken into custody

On February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:41pm, Grant County Deputies were dispatched to U.S. Highway 180 East in the vicinity of milepost 120 in the Village of Santa Clara for a welfare check on a male subject reportedly "Walking eastbound in the middle of traffic…Jumping in front of cars and yelling at people." There were no Santa Clara Police Officer(s) on-duty at the time. Upon arrival and assisted by New Mexico State Police Officer(s), it was quickly determined that the aforementioned subject had entered the Dollar General Store located at 11988 U.S. Highway 180 East in Santa Clara and allegedly committed an armed robbery in which $150.00 was taken. The subject, identified as 24 year-old Vincent Quezada, immediately fled on foot upon seeing law enforcement officers. He was captured in Santa Clara shortly thereafter. He continued resisting arrest while being taken into custody.

Mr. Quezada was booked into the Grant County Detention Center after being cleared by the Gila Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. He is being charged with Robbery (Felony), Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer (Felony), Attempted Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) and Resist, Evade Obstruct or Interfering with a Police Officer (Misdemeanor).

The Sheriff would like to thank New Mexico State Police for their rapid response and assistance in this matter.