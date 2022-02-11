Santa Clara man sentenced to ten years in prison for firearm and drug crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gabriel Lucero, 33, of Santa Clara, New Mexico, was sentenced in federal court on Feb. 10, to ten years in prison for firearm and drug offenses. On July 3, 2019, Lucero pleaded guilty to eight counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, one count of unlawful dealing in firearms, one count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment, one count of conspiracy, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and aiding and abetting.

A federal grand jury indicted Lucero on June 27, 2019. According to the indictment and other court records, on Aug. 11, 2018, law enforcement responded to a reported domestic dispute involving Lucero and were told that Lucero had fired multiple rounds in the air and possessed two firearms. Silver City Police officers located Lucero and sealed and impounded his vehicle.

Investigators located Lucero's cellphone during a search of the vehicle. Searches of Lucero's phone revealed evidence that on Aug. 1, 2017, Lucero possessed at least 10 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute it and that he conspired with others to do so. The phone also contained evidence that from Aug. 1, 2017, to July 18, 2018, Lucero possessed numerous firearms, including rifles, pistols and shotguns. The phone contained additional evidence demonstrating that Lucero engaged in dealing firearms without a license on Aug. 1, 2017, and had received a firearm on Jan. 18, 2018, while under indictment for trafficking controlled substances.

Lucero was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2008 and voluntary manslaughter in 2012. As a convicted felon, Lucero cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Upon his release from prison, Lucero will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Silver City Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Maria Armijo and Ry Ellison prosecuted the case.