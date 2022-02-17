G Boyz expanding – more jerky

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a regular town meeting February 14, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva, and councilors, Eloy Medina, Jose Diaz (by phone) and Frances Gonzales.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input

Steve Gabaree addressed the council concerning the ongoing issues with M & M Garage. He said he was very concerned about the railroad ties and scrap steel being used to build the fence. He had talked to the code enforcement officer and the fire chief had said the railroad ties were a fire hazard because of the creosote. He asked the council why this business still had a license. He had talked to the judge, and he said he couldn't do anything. Gabaree said clearly, he was breaking several ordinances.

Mayor Chon Fierro said they had been dealing with this issue for several years and should see what can be done to fix it. He said he would get with the code enforcement officer, police chief, fire chief, and judge and see what could be done.

Gonzales asked who owned the property and that person maybe needs to be charged. The discussion led to David Wilguess as the owner and Mr. Valenzuela, owner of M & M leases the property.

Diaz said: "We owe it to his neighbors, and the residents of the town to take care of this matter. We sit in the power of authority." He asked why the council had not shut him down and at the least not renewed his license. This just keeps being bounced between the judicial and administrative side and the residents pay the price. He said if he is not in compliance within 30 days he needs to be shut down.

Kristine Ortiz, clerk, said she would get with legal and see what could be done.

The council all agreed that the situation needs to be taken care of and should be on the next agenda.

Closed session took place having to do with personnel matters at the police department.

Open session started again.

Consent Agenda

The council approved the consent agenda. It consisted of the minutes of the meeting January 24, 2022, work session January 31, 2022, tri-city meeting February 3, 2022, and special meeting February 7, 2022.

The consent agenda also included accounts payable report, fire report, wastewater report and clerks report.

Diaz had a few questions about the accounts payable report. He asked why the Ace Hardware amount was so high. Ortiz explained that the amount reflected three months of purchases. Diaz then asked about the vehicle repair. Ortiz explained it was to repair a tailgate on a police vehicle. Diaz asked when it happened and if an accident occurred. Ortiz explained it happened last year and had just gotten done, and the circumstances of the damage took place in the officer's yard, he was backing up.

Ortiz had a few items to report. Some of the items had been discussed in the last meeting. They had not gotten enough funds to do a brand-new concession stand so they were taking the money they had and putting it on other projects and upgrading the current stand. The bathrooms were being remodeled currently. She said she would like to have the council approve some other repairs., including an uppgrade and install new electrical, to get rid of all the extension cords, upgrade and replace the counters and install wall cabinets. She said she would also like to take the ovens out and put in new counters. Gonzales asked why the ovens could not be used, and Ortiz explained that they could not use the oven because it is not a commercial kitchen. A commercial kitchen would cost far more than they could afford.

Ortiz said the HMS building had not gone forward because the county doesn't own it yet, the hospital still holds the title. Fierro said he had talked to Chris Ponce, and he said he would take care of the problem and get it all straightened out.

Ortiz had the list that Diaz had given her to bring everyone up to date on past issues. Rates for the community center are as follows, residents $200 deposit, $200 rent, kitchen $25, nonresidents $250 deposit, $250 rent, kitchen $35. Funerals are $50 deposit, $50 rent and a limit of four hours. Government and nonprofit use $25 deposit and $10 hour.

Ortiz said the fire department radios would have someone coming the next day to get the frequencies all working together.

The roof on the public safety building is moving forward. Ortiz said they had done the final walk through and would have the specs shortly.

Ortiz said the lawyer is still working on the personnel policy changes to address the medical marijuana.

Ortiz addressed the employees paying into social security. Anyone currently employed would be given the choice to pay in. In the future all new employees would be mandated to pay social security.

Ortiz gave the council an update on the M & M Garage issue. She said Mr. Valenzuela had been given several citations and the judge had charged him $29 court fees on each one and a fine that had been suspended. He had a total of $187 in fees that had not been collected and the time given to remove the junk cars and debris had passed.

A couple of other items were included in the approval of the consent agenda. Training for Jesus Lopez for field training in Colorado and resignation of a work study employee, Raul Villanueva Jr.

New Business

The council approved the upgrade of antennas for water meters due to them needing to support the 5G system. The amount totaled $15,841.44

The council approved repairs for the street sweeper in the amount of $8,284.81

The council approved the appointment of Joe Diaz as an alternate for the beautification committee and the appointment of Frances Gonzales to the library board and housing authority board.

Ordinances

The council voted to adopt ordinance 1-2022. This ordinance concerned the economic development of G Boyz and their expansion. Mr. Gomez of G Boyz thanked everyone for their help in making it possible. He said he was determined to make the business grow. This would make it possible for the business to expand in size and employees.

The council voted to adopt resolution 4-2022. This resolution would just change the chief of police hours from 84 a pay period to 80.

The council voted to adopt resolution 5-2022. This addressed the budget adjustment for the antennas previously discussed.

Abby Lee, a criminal analyst intern gave a short presentation to the council concerning police call statistics. She said she came from St. John, Arizona, a town very much the same size as Bayard. She obtained her information from the Grant County Sheriff's Department. It included the years 2014 to 2019. The information was based on call logs alone. In a one-year average they had received 101 domestic violence, 53 reckless driving, 23 suspicious vehicle, 21 larceny, and 20 criminal damage. She said she didn't have the times the calls were made.

Mayor and councilors reports.

Gonzales said she had been trying to find out more concerning the municipal league training. It was recently changed to April, but she would go as soon as she could.

Diaz apologized for not being at the meeting in person. He let everyone know he had recently broken his ankle. He said he was still available anytime for people to call him.

Ortiz said she had been waiting on the public works director to get her cost estimates for a Kubota piece of equipment. The cost would be around $42,000. As soon as she had estimates she would start the purchase documents.

Fierro asked about the rest of the public works equipment because it was getting old.

Ortiz said she had met with Southwest Concrete about the repair of the sidewalks at the little league. They will have an estimate next week.

Next meeting will be held February 28, 2022.

Meeting adjourned.