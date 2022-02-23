Council hears from Rec Center architect

By Roger Lanse

Town Manager Alex Brown introduced Jason Ringdahl of Barker Rinker Seacat Architects to the Silver City Town Council at its Feb. 22, 2022, meeting. Brown stated Ringdahl will present what the architects have done to date in reference to a new recreation center, what the town is looking at, and to get direction from the council so the project can move forward.

The project is in the predesign stage right now. Ringdahl is expecting: to begin full design in April; by Jan. 2023 to be letting out bids; construction to start in early 2023; 16 months for completion; and to be open in 2024. He foresees the center being multigenerational, multiuse, and multicultural in its programs – accessible to all.

When Silver City residents were asked in a survey what activities should be in the new Rec Center, the top five, Ringdahl said, were swimming pool, walking dog track, climbing wall, and Zumba and yoga areas. He said there are no funds available in this project for a swimming pool but the town can look to that in the future.

In their report delivered to council in July, Ringdahl said, the project came to 30,000 square feet and a total cost of $10.7 million.

Council needs to determine what is going to be in the new Rec Center and there is a lot of choices, some more expensive than others, Ringdahl stated. He said now there are digital programs that can be added to a gym. Lots of indoor activities can be done outdoors as well. The kids can play games and learn at the same time. There are silent activities such as silent yoga and silent disco. Activities can be multilingual. Lacrosse, soccer, baseball, and softball were mentioned as possible choices both indoor and out that could be done all in one space. Spaces can be used for fitness programs, Ringdahl said. Kitchens and snack bars can be included.

"So, there's a lot of different things you can do all in one space. So, we just want to figure out what those activities are that we're going to do in those spaces then we can design in detail accordingly," Ringdahl said.

Brown stated the town has room in the budget to add components to the Rec Center in the future, that nothing is set in stone right now. He continued that the town has time to look at this presentation, and hopefully, by next council meeting, will have a decision on what the town wants to see in the new building. Ringdahl's 90-page presentation is available on the town's website, Brown told the Beat.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano questioned Ringdahl on the meaning of "accessible for all." When Ringdahl answered that "We want to make it inviting for all," Cano said, "Well, that's nice, but the problem is that we haven't ever included people who are mobility challenged in this community, so I want to know how that is going to play into this." Ringdahl explained how the new Rec Center was constructed to allow for ease of access for mobility challenged persons. Cano still questioned that mobility challenged persons would find it difficult in the building and strongly requested that actual challenged persons be included in the decision making, "and that needs to be done before you build the building".

Brown said that he has been working with the ACLU disabilities group and he has invited them to start working with this group and they will be involved.

Cano stated her email has been down for the last two weeks and will be down for another one to two weeks. She said the best way to reach her now is to call her at 590-2941.

Both Cano and District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. expressed dismay at the way social media is being used by some council members to attack other council members.

Mayor Ken Ladner thanked all those who participated in last Saturday's trash pickup day.

Three Silver City residents spoke before council, urging them to approve the nuisance ordinance coming before them at the next council meeting. They wanted council to enact the ordinance without becoming caught up in small details, but focusing on cleaning up the town and making people feel safe again. One said, "Don't look at minor issues, but the big picture."

Council approved two resolutions supporting applications to the New Mexico Finance Authority for funding under the Colonias Infrastructure Fund; one for a Street and Drainage Improvement Project, Phase 1, on 32nd Street between Swan Street and Fowler Avenue, and a second for Water Systems Improvements to the 75-year-old, 150,000-gallon Franks Wellfield Raw Water Storage Tank.

Council approved the purchase of a 20.40 acre parcel known as the "Last Comer Mine" for $72,541 to enhance and expand the town's open space property. The tract is located at the top of Boston Hill.

Ladner appointed Georgianna Duarte to the Municipal Library Community Advisory Group.