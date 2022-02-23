Wind Canyon residents find "sky lantern" near house this morning - could set fires

Looking south out their back windows this morning two unidentified Wind Canyon residents saw something orange in the bushes that looked like it could be a tent. The husband drove his ATV down and discovered it was a sky lantern, aka Chinese lantern. Read more about these lanterns here:

https://waste4change.com/blog/rethinking-the-celebration-the-not-so-beautiful-aftermath-of-sky-lanterns-and-balloons/

Luckily, the ground around it wasn't burnt and the heat source was gone, but as you can see from the attached photo, the balloon was burned. They said they could only imagine what might have happened if a fire on the ground was started.

They have notified central dispatch, but don't expect anything can be done. From what the wife has read these lanterns are illegal in many countries and states, but it doesn't appear they're illegal in New Mexico. If you know anyone who uses them please try to dissuade them from setting them off as Grant County in a high fire danger area, especially with the high winds taking place.