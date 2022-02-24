HealthTech S3 clarifies departure of GRMC CEO

HealthTech S3 would like to clarify two facts related to the departure of Gila Regional Medical Center CEO Kathleen Cahill.

"First, under the terms of our management agreement with Grant County, the CEO is our employee, and hiring and firing decisions are ours" according to a news release from HealthTech S3. "We are committed to consulting with the Governing Board on such decisions, and we regret that in this case, very little time was available for such consultation.

"Second, the company regrets having prematurely announced Ms. Cahill's resignation," the release continued. "Based on our review of her performance, we requested her resignation. We should not have assumed she would accept that offer immediately, and we deeply regret our premature announcement."