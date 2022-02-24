Deming man accused of production of child pornography

By Roger Lanse

Guillermo Rodriguez Garcia, 39, of Deming made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, on charges of production of child pornography. He will remain in custody until his detention hearing scheduled for Mar. 1, a Department of Justice press release said.

On May 18, 2020, Deming Police Department officers were dispatched to a reported incident of sexual abuse of children. Following interviews, Garcia was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, on state charges of criminal sexual penetration of the first degree, according to a criminal complaint, the release stated. Videos on his cellphone from Aug. 26 and 27, 2019, allegedly show Garcia engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old victim.

If convicted, Garcia faces a minimum of 15 years, to a maximum of 30 years, in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case assisted by the Deming Police Department and the 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office.