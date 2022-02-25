Man arrested in Diana Montes Thomas homicide

On January 14, 2022 Diana Thomas, 58 years of age was found deceased in the area of Georgetown, NM. in unincorporated Grant County, the victim of a homicide.

On January 18, 2022 the Grant County Sheriff's Office requested the Public's assistance in the investigation. Numerous tips were received and followed-up. The Sheriff would like to thank the Public for the response to this request.

Through dedicated investigation by Grant County Sheriff's Detectives, assisted by the Las Cruces Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – significant leads were developed culminating in multiple search warrants being granted and executed.

On February 24, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, GCSO Detectives arrested Thomas Spurgeon, age 67 of Mimbres. Mr. Spurgeon has been charged with an open count of Murder (Capital Felony) and Tampering with Evidence (Second-Degree Felony). He was booked into the Grant County Detention Center and as of this release time, remains in-custody. The District Attorney's Office is currently seeking continued detention of this Defendant pending trial.

The Sheriff would also like to recognize the assistance from the Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office throughout the investigation.