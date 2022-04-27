By Roger Lanse

Fifty-seven-year-old Alonzo Aragon of Silver City was found dead at 701 E. 12th Street by Silver City Police Department officers on Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022, at 8:59 a.m., after arriving at the address in reference to a suicide call. Aragon was located on the floor of a shed at the address. According to a SCPD incident report narrative, Aragon's face, head, arms, and hands, and a nearby metal bat, were covered in blood, and blood was seen on the floor and one wall. Officers located a pair of metal clippers underneath the deceased. The narrative stated miscellaneous items were scattered on the shed floor and on the ground outside the shed's door. A black cell phone was discovered on top of a box inside the shed.

A witness, the narrative said, told officers she last saw Aragon about 11:30 the evening before when Aragon told her he was going to find Isaac Vigil, who Aragon believed had stolen tools from him. She never saw Aragon return. The next morning, Apr. 20, after she saw the shed's door open, her nephew went in and found Aragon lying on the shed's floor. She then called 911. She also told officers that Aragon had not recently made any comments about suicide. Officers noted the nephew was no longer on scene.

According to the narrative, officers interviewed another witness, who stated about 11 p.m. on the 19th, he saw Aragon walk to the middle of the street and talk with some subjects who were having difficulty with their golf cart. This witness said he did not see Aragon argue with any of these subjects nor did he hear any arguing the rest of the night.

Isaac Vigil, 37, of 706 E. 12th Street, Silver City, is identified as a 'suspect' in the narrative. He was booked into the Grant County Detention Center on Apr. 20 and, according to GCDC staff, is being held without bond.