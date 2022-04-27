By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council at its Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, meeting approved using funds from next year's budget for the exploration of funding for a swimming pool project along with the new recreational center. Several residents came before council, including Mik Smith, who said based on her study of the issue using the internet, remodeling the existing municipal pool on Silver Street seems unlikely, while having the new rec center and the pool facility under one roof seems best.

Francine Miranda told council she believes the new rec center and the pool facility would be best constructed in separate locations, the pool possibly near Tyrone where mine material might be able to be used in construction. She believes water would be more accessible there than other locations.

Mattie Eagle and Randi White, representing a Silver City pool steering committee, offered that any pool considered should have many programmed features but also play time. They hoped council would study the draft scope of work they presented to each council member.

Town Manager Alex Brown said he met with the pool committee last week. "We discussed a process whereby we will continue to move the rec center forward, as well as move on a swimming pool option, whatever it may be. I mean, what we want to do, let's all make sure we're on the same page, I don't want to misquote what we agreed on, but what we would like to do is . . . I've proposed that we set aside some funding, about $80,000 in next year's budget, so we can fund a study process, a preliminary design, an engineering process, whereby we can look at every option, every opportunity for a pool option, whether it be a stand-alone pool, whether it be upgrading our current pool, and I'm just throwing out ideas here, nothing's set at all. We can look at locations as well – nothing is off the table – and look for additional funding."

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince asked Brown what the existing Parks and Recreation Department is going to look like with the changes a new facility will bring. Brown answered that he would like to set up a parks and recreation department on its own and bring it out from under the public works umbrella. Right now the focus of the Parks and Recreation Department is maintenance, Brown said. His intent is after a new facility is online he would like to see programming of all kinds. He said the town can also look at a splash park.

Council approved the expenditure of $80,000 from next year's budget for exploration of funding for a swimming pool project.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano mentioned the Continental Trail Divide event held last Friday. She said while the event was great, she thought these events should be held in handicapped-accessible places, which this one was not, she said. She believed any event sponsored by the town should have handicapped access points clearly marked.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr reminded residents of the Give Grandly event coming up next week.

Georgiana Duarte came before council asking that the dog park be included in any overall design and plans for the town.

Mike Stone of Stone, McGee, Inc. presented his firm's audit of the town for fiscal year 2021. Both Stone and town staff lauded each other for the exemplary way each made the audit filing a pleasure. Council accepted and approved the audit. Because of the town's excellent rating, Brown said, the town's grant-acceptance rate is high and they are maxed out processing all the grants the town has received. He thought the town may need to hire additional help to process future grants.

Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert reported to council that the town entered Stage 1 fire restrictions this morning and that the town is still in extreme drought.

Brown stated $350,000 will be left over after completion of the current Ridge Road Stage 2 construction project which can be used for the upcoming Little Walnut Road project. Brown told the Beat the extra $350,000 will allow additional work on Little Walnut Road beyond what was originally planned. Council approved a resolution between the town and the New Mexico Department of Transportation to amend the State Road Cooperative Agreement entered into between the town and the DOT in 2021. This resolution allows the transfer of Ridge Road funds to the Little Walnut Road project. The Ridge Road Stage 2 project has just started and will end around June, Brown said, while the Little Walnut Road project will begin around June and end in November 2022.

Regarding a proposed ordinance authorizing the sale and issuance of the town's gross receipts tax revenue bonds, series 2022, in the amount of $10,000,000, Cano wanted clarification asking, "Once the agreement is reached, and it is all settled and we've done all this, that it will be something that we can think about, but not right now?" Brown answered, "Yes, Ma'am."

These funds would be used to 1) satisfy outstanding risk management mitigation measures, 2) fund a debt-service reserve fund, and 3) pay the costs of issuing these bonds.